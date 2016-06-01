* Dollar/yen retreats from 1-month high
* Dollar index trades 0.3 percent lower
* Aussie gains after Australia's Q1 GDP beats forecasts
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 1 The dollar fell against the yen
on Wednesday, pulling away from a one-month peak set at the
start of the week, after soft U.S. data prompted investors to
reconsider hopes about whether the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates in June or not.
Data released on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence
dipped while a survey on business activity in U.S. Midwest also
underwhelmed. That did not bode well for the Institute of Supply
Management's manufacturing survey due later in the day, with
traders saying that a weak reading could see chances of a June
rate hike recede further.
According to CME Group FedWatch programme, investors are
pricing only a 22.5 percent probability of a rate move in June,
down from around 32 percent factored in earlier in the week.
Subdued risk sentiment and worries about whether Britain will
vote to stay in the European Union or not later this month also
buoyed the safe-haven yen.
The dollar fell 1.1 percent to 109.45 yen, weakening
from Monday's peak of 111.455 yen, which had been the
greenback's strongest level since late April.
The yen's rise came on a day when Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe announced a delay to a scheduled sales tax hike and
flagged risks to global growth.
"There is some position adjustment taking place with the
delay in the sales tax hike almost priced in by investors," said
Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. "Also for the
dollar, the soft data is weighing and if the ISM manufacturing
survey is below expectations, then we could see it having a
negative impact on dollar/yen."
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar fell
0.2 percent to 95.70, pulling away from a two-month high
of 95.968 set on Monday.
The euro was 0.3 percent higher against the dollar, but
nearly 1 percent lower against the yen at 122.135 yen.
"A delay of the tax hike was expected to see the yen weaker
on the argument that fiscal irresponsibility should weaken the
currency," said John Hardy, chief currency strategist at Saxo
Bank.
"But that was not the case as the overwhelming fear driving
the yen back stronger is perhaps that the Bank of Japan is
firing blanks with its current policy tools and the yen will
only go higher if global risk appetite weakens."
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar pushed higher after the
country's first-quarter growth exceeded market forecasts and
prompted investors to scale back expectations for the Reserve
Bank of Australia to lower rates soon.
The Aussie dollar rose to $0.7300, pulling away from a 2-1/2
month low of $0.7145 set last week. The currency last traded at
$0.7255, up 0.3 percent.
