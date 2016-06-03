* Euro near 3-year low vs yen, dollar awaits jobs report
* ECB leaves policy mix nearly unchanged
* OPEC fails to agree a clear oil-output strategy
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, June 3 The euro traded close to a
three-year low against the yen on Friday, weakened after the
European Central Bank failed to lift its long-term forecasts,
raising the prospect of yet more monetary easing.
Though the ECB did adjust its 2016 inflation forecast by 0.1
percentage points, it left its 2017 and 2018 projections
unchanged, despite a fresh round of easing having been announced
and oil prices having risen since the last time the central bank
set its forecasts.
The bank also cut its outlook for underlying inflation and
lowered its forecast for consumption and government consumption,
suggesting persistent slack in the economy.
The euro fell to 121.065 yen after the ECB's press
conference, its weakest since April 2013. On Friday it was just
above that low at 108.73 yen, down 0.1 percent on the day.
"The main takeaway for us ... from the press conference was
the fact that (ECB President Mario) Draghi didn't dismiss out of
hand the idea of more easing in the future," said Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ's European head of global markets research
in London, Derek Halpenny.
"It was the first indication that ... we're going to get
some form of tapering timetable announced later this year - some
kind of further easing measures," he added.
The dollar was weaker against most currencies, with
investors cautious ahead of a key U.S. non-farm payrolls report
due at 1230 GMT that should provide clues as to whether an
interest rate rise from the Federal Reserve in either June or
July is feasible.
The market consensus is for the U.S. economy to have created
164,000 jobs in May, little changed from April.
"There's an uneasy feeling whenever markets make big moves
lately, but there is no particular reason to take significant
long positions in dollar or yen until we see the jobs data,"
said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Bank.
The greenback hit a two-week low of 108.50 yen, but
was flat against the euro at $1.11535.
The safe-haven yen has been lifted this week by subdued risk
appetite, which is expected to persist in the run-up-to
Britain's referendum on its membership of the European Union on
June 23.
The yen has also climbed on scepticism that the Bank of
Japan would act on warnings that it would step in to weaken the
currency if it became too strong.
