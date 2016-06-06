* Traders await clues on U.S. rate hike from Fed's Yellen
* Dollar index steadies above 3-week lows following poor
jobs data Sterling hits 3-week low after polls show "leave" camp
ahead
(Update market action, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 6 The dollar held firm against a
basket of major currencies on Monday, above its lowest levels in
more than three weeks, after a poor payrolls report caused
investors to rule out the chance of a U.S. interest rate
increase next week.
Traders await clues on the timing of a rate hike from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who is scheduled to speak
about the U.S. economy and monetary policy at an event in
Philadelphia at 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT).
On May 27, Yellen said a rate increase might be appropriate
in the coming months if the economy and jobs market improve
further.
"After Friday's data, markets are clearly interested in any
change in her message from two Fridays ago," ScotiaBank analysts
wrote in a research note.
The greenback held steady following Friday's steep losses,
supported by a backup in U.S. yields, analysts said.
The dollar index edged up 0.1 percent to 94.109. It
dropped 1.54 percent on Friday to 93.855, its lowest since May
12 and its second biggest single-day decline so far in 2016.
Against the yen, the dollar rebounded 0.6 percent to 107.15
yen on Monday due to bargain-hunting. It had slid to a one-month
low of 106.35 on Friday.
The euro fell 0.2 percent against the greenback after
reaching a three-week high at $1.1375 on Friday.
Friday's data showed U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by
38,000 jobs last month. That was the weakest reading in more
than 5-1/2 years and missed a forecast of a 164,000 increase.
U.S. interest rates futures implied traders nearly priced
out the chance the Fed would raise rates at its policy meeting
next week, Reuters data showed.
With worries also increasing about a British exit from the
European Union, or Brexit, investors are increasingly uncertain
about whether the Fed will raise rates in the near term.
Sterling fell more than 1 percent to a three-week low after
a slew of polls pointed to the "leave" camp leading ahead of the
June 23 referendum on whether Britain stays in the EU.
The pound was 0.7 percent lower at $1.4413 after
falling in Asian trade to $1.4352, its lowest since May 16.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by
Gareth Jones and Lisa Von Ahn)