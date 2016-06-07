* Fed chief comments offer little support to USD
* Aussie firms as RBA stands pat as expected
* Sterling rebounds after polls show "In" camp just ahead
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 7 The Australian dollar gained more
than 1 percent against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after the
Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates on hold and
appeared to raise the bar on further monetary easing.
The Aussie climbed to $0.7454, its highest since May
6, and rose 1 percent against the yen and the euro. The RBA kept
the cash rate at a record low 1.75 percent at its monthly
review, after cutting last month for the first time in a year.
While that was expected, many traders were disappointed that
the statement did not give an explicit easing bias, resulting in
unfavourable bets being unwound and the spot rate being squeezed
higher.
"The RBA doesn't appear to be in a rush to cut rates
further, leading to a short squeeze in the Australian dollar"
said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.
The U.S. dollar was subdued, trading not far from four-week
lows against a basket of currencies, after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen walked a fine line and did not
specify whether the Fed will raise rates over the summer months.
The dollar index was a tad soft at 93.832, within sight of
Monday's low of 93.745, its weakest since May 11. It had come
under pressure since the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday
showed the slowest job growth in more than five years in May,
quashing expectations for a near-term rate hikes.
While Yellen remained relatively optimistic about the
overall U.S. outlook and said the Fed would hike rates, she gave
no fresh hints about the timing of its next move and called last
month's U.S. jobs data "disappointing."
She also echoed other Fed officials in saying that the UK
referendum this month on whether to stay in the European Union
would be a factor in the Fed's decision making. She said a vote
for Brexit could have a significant economic impact.
"In the space of a week we have moved from a strong momentum
for a June interest rate increase to Yellen hitting the final
nail into the coffin with her speech yesterday," said Simon
Smith, chief economist at FxPro.
"The Fed has had a poor record over the past two years in
trying to guide markets and that's putting it mildly."
Even before Yellen spoke, U.S. interest rates futures
implied traders had all but priced out any chance the Fed will
raise rates at its policy meeting next week. And according to
CME Group's Fedwatch, there was only a 26 percent chance of a
rate hike in July.
Against the yen, the dollar was slightly higher at 107.70
yen, pulling away from Monday's low of 106.35, its
weakest in a month.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1370, moving back
towards Monday's nearly one-month high of $1.1393, with a
revision in first-quarter growth for the euro zone helping at
the margins, traders said.
Sterling rose 1 percent to $1.4595, marking a solid
rebound after hitting a three-week low on Monday. Two polls in
Tuesday's newspapers showed Britons narrowly favour remaining in
the EU, in contrast to surveys released on Monday.
