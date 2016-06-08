* Dollar index hurt by ebbing Fed rate hike expectations
* Better-than-expected China imports helps risk sentiment
* Euro firmer despite record low German yields
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 8 The dollar underperformed on
Wednesday, hitting a five-week trough against a basket of
currencies, hurt by waning expectations that the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates anytime soon.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six rivals, edged down 0.15 percent to 93.694
after dropping as low as 93.68, its lowest since May 6.
Against its Japanese counterpart, the dollar fell 0.3
percent to 107.06 yen, after hitting a low of 106.72
earlier. It climbed from those lows after data showed that
China's imports beat forecasts in May, adding to hopes that the
there economy may be stabilising.
Nevertheless, traders are convinced the dollar will struggle
to gain higher ground unless incoming data beats expectations.
Investors have almost priced out the chance of a rate increase
at the Fed Reserve's June 14-15 policy review, and reduced the
likelihood of a July rate hike to around 26 percent.
With worries about Brexit also gathering, investors are
uncertain whether the Fed will raise rates in the near term.
"The dollar continues to remain soggy with June priced out
and chances that the Fed will move in July waning. Investors
will need some good payrolls data and signs of inflation picking
up, before they are convinced that a rate hike in September is
on the cards," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at
Rabobank.
Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did
not specify whether the Fed would raise rates over the summer.
That kept pressure on the dollar which had weakened
substantially after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday
showed the slowest job growth in more than five years in May,
quashing expectations for a hike during the summer.
"In our view, the timing of the next Fed rate hike will
depend on the economy continuing to progress, the labour market
strengthening further and inflation moving back towards it 2
percent target," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at
SEB. The bank expects the Fed to raise rates in July.
The dollar's weakness saw the euro gain 0.15 percent to
$1.1370 on a day when the European Central Bank
kickstarted its corporate bond-buying programme as part of its
quantitative easing plan.
The single currency also shrugged off a drop in German
yields, having closed the past two days almost flat
after its 2 percent surge on Friday. Investors are not too keen
to buy the single currency amid worries that the euro zone is
likely to struggle if Britain votes to leave the European Union.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Jon Boyle)