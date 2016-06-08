* Greenback resumes fall on ebbing Fed rate hike
expectations
* Euro rises despite record low German yields, ECB bond
purchase
* Stronger-than-expected China imports help commodity
currencies
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 8 The dollar fell to a five-week
low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as traders
reduced bets of an imminent U.S. interest rate increase
following a poor jobs report and perceived dovish comments from
the Federal Reserve chief.
The euro reached a near four-week peak against the greenback
even with German Bund yields posting record lows as the European
Central Bank began buying corporate debt for its bond purchase
program in a bid to boost the euro zone economy.
Stronger-than-expected Chinese import data boosted the
Australian and New Zealand dollars and other commodity-sensitive
currencies versus the greenback.
"With Fed rate expectations collapsing precipitously over
the past week thanks to Friday's abhorrent May labor market
report, investors have been quick to recalibrate to the reality
that the Fed liftoff isn't coming until at least September, but
more likely December," said Christopher Vecchio, currency
analyst at DailyFX in New York.
U.S. interest rate futures implied traders saw nearly no
chance the Fed would increase rates at its policy meeting next
week. They suggested traders placed a 63 percent chance
of a rate hike by year-end, according to CME Group's
FedWatch.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against the
euro, yen and four other currencies, declined 0.35 percent at
93.501. It touched 93.425 earlier on Wednesday, the
lowest since May 6.
The euro strengthened to $1.1391, up 0.3 percent on the day
. Its gain was limited by persistent worries that the
single currency is likely to struggle if Britain votes on June
23 to leave the European Union.
Tuesday's newspaper polls, which showed more Britons leaning
to vote to stay in the EU, have supported the sterling,
which edged up 0.1 percent to $1.4558.
Meanwhile, the greenback weakened 0.6 percent to 106.65 yen
, holding above a 4-1/2 week low set earlier this week. It
climbed from those lows after data showed that China's imports
beat forecasts in May, adding to hopes that the world's
second-biggest economy may be stabilizing.
The encouraging Chinese data spurred buying of oil, metal
and other commodities, which in turn lifted the currencies of
those exporting countries.
The Australian dollar approached a five-week peak
at $0.7469, up 0.1 percent on the day, while the New Zealand
dollar rose 0.5 percent at $0.7015, not far below a
five-week high set earlier on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Lisa Twaronite
in Tokyo; Editing by Jon Boyle and Will Dunham)