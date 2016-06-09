* Falling stocks, commodities spur safe-haven bids for yen
* Yen hits three-year high vs euro, five-week high vs dollar
* Surprise U.S. jobless claims drop helps lift greenback
* NZ dollar jumps 1.5 percent after RBNZ holds rates steady
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 9 A broad decline in commodity
and stock prices in major world markets raised the yen on
Thursday in a search for low-risk assets prompted by the
prospect of prolonged low inflation and negative interest rates.
The yen, which investors prefer in times of market
uncertainty, reached a three-year peak against the euro
and a five-week high versus the U.S. dollar.
"It's generally a cautious mood today. You have stocks lower
and yields lower," said Eric Viloria, currency strategist at
Wells Fargo Securities in New York.
German 10-year Bund yield and British 10-year Gilt yields
reached record lows at 0.024 percent and 1.222 percent
respectively on Thursday, as falling yields put pressure on bank
shares and the broader market globally. Oil prices
retreated from their highest levels of the year but held
above $50 a barrel.
The yen gained 1.2 percent against the euro at 120.35 yen
after hitting 120.29 yen, which was last seen in April 2013. It
was last up 0.5 percent versus the dollar at 106.47 yen after
touching 106.24 yen, its strongest since May 4.
The dollar rebounded against other currencies, except for
the yen, following the prior day's losses tied to reduced bets
on a pending U.S. interest rate increase following last week's
disappointing jobs report.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against the
euro, yen and four other currencies, rebounded from
five-week lows set on Wednesday. It was last up 0.5 percent at
94.049.
The greenback's gains were supported by an unexpected drop
in domestic jobless claims and a stronger-than-expected rise in
wholesale sales in April, soothing some worries about U.S.
economic growth decelerating in the second quarter.
Analysts expected the dollar would hold in a narrow range
ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting next week.
"The dollar is still in a consolidation phase. It would
continue to do so before next week's Fed meeting," Viloria said.
Interest rates futures implied traders saw nearly no chance
the U.S. central bank would raise rates at the upcoming meeting
, according to Reuters data.
Overnight, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand left interest
rates unchanged at 2.25 percent, citing concerns over rising
house prices and emerging inflationary pressures.
RBNZ's move surprised some investors who had expected a rate
cut, propelling the New Zealand dollar to its strongest versus
its U.S. counterpart in almost a year at $0.7148.
The Kiwi was last up 1.5 percent at $0.7127.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Gareth Jones and James Dalgleish)