* Yen surges to 3-year high vs euro, pound
* Brexit worries spread across markets
* Euro/sterling implied volatility hits record high
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, June 13 The safe-haven yen strengthened
across the board on Monday, hitting a three-year high against
both the euro and sterling, on worries that Britain could vote
to leave the European Union in a referendum in just 10 days'
time.
Sterling has been dominated by worries over a potential
Brexit since late last year, but other major currencies have
until now appeared largely protected from anxiety over the vote.
But with bookmakers and betting exchanges shortening their
odds on a vote to leave following a couple of too-close-to-call
polls at the weekend and one that put the "Leave" campaign 10
points ahead, fears over the result appeared to be spreading
across markets on Monday.
As investors ditched risky assets, the yen surged by over 1
percent to trade at 119.05 yen per euro, its strongest
since February 2013. Against sterling, which was down across the
board, the yen also climbed more than 1 percent to 150.16 yen
, its strongest since August 2013.
The Japanese currency gained as much as 1 percent against
the dollar, hitting a six-week high.
Analysts said the yen has also been driven higher by
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve, which begins a
two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, would strike a dovish tone.
"We expect the spectre of Brexit to be present in FX markets
throughout this week and next, suggesting a supportive
environment for the dollar," said ING currency strategist Petr
Krpata, in London.
"Given that no rate hike is widely expected from the June
FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting, the general market
sentiment, rather than market pricing of the Fed, should be the
key driver of dollar crosses."
Money market futures <0#FF:> are currently pricing in less
than a 20 percent chance of a July rate hike, near the lowest
level in recent months.
In Frankfurt, Commerzbank strategist Thulan Nguyen said
doubts that the Bank of Japan, which also has a policy-setting
meeting this week, would intervene to weaken the yen was keeping
upward pressure on the currency.
But while many market players think the BOJ will keep its
policy on hold, that perception could change if the dollar falls
below its 18-month low of 105.55 set on May 3, analysts said.
As sterling slumped to six-week lows on a trade-weighted
basis, the cost of hedging against big swings against the
euro over the coming month hit a record high.
"I would expect volatilities to rise further and the markets
will become even bleaker as we head towards the referendum,"
said Koichi Yoshikawa, executive director of finance at Standard
Chartered Bank in Tokyo.
