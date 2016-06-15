* Fed meeting eyed for cues on the c.bank's rate hike stance

* Dollar/yen edges up as recently battered stocks rebound

* Brexit worries to keep most investors cautious (updates, adds details)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, June 15 The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc lost ground on Wednesday as concerns over Britain's referendum on its EU membership abated briefly, while most investors stayed on the sidelines before a Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day.

A poll gave Britain's "Remain" camp a marginal lead ahead of the June 23 referendum on whether to remain in the European Union or leave, although the issue is almost certainly to keep markets cautious up to the last minute.

The rebound in risk appetite helped European stocks snap a five-day losing streak and gave China's stock market its biggest gains in two weeks despite MSCI deciding not to add mainland shares to one of its key benchmark indexes.

The U.S. Fed concludes a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting later on Wednesday. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is expected to strike a balanced tone, keeping rate hike expectations in the coming months in play, but could flag Brexit risks as well.

The recent rise in the probability of Britain voting to leave the European Union along with sticky labour market conditions in the United States have seen expectations of a Fed rate hike in coming months diminish.

The dollar edged up 0.2 percent to 106.33 yen, having bounced from Tuesday's low of 105.63. A drop below 105.55 would have taken the greenback to its lowest since October 2014. Similarly, the dollar was up against the Swiss franc, another traditional safe-haven currency.

The euro too was up 0.4 percent against the Swiss franc at 1.08315, having fallen to a near six-month low on Tuesday, when worries about a Brexit and its impact on the euro zone economy drove investors to the relative safety of the Swiss currency and Japan's yen.

The euro rose 0.3 percent against the yen, bouncing from a 3 1/2-year low hit on Tuesday, to trade at 119.275 yen.

"With Chinese markets shrugging off the MSCI move, risk appetite is slightly better than what we saw in the past few days. But markets are wary before the Fed meeting and the Bank of Japan meeting tomorrow and of course the Brexit worries," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.

The BOJ will announce its decision on Thursday, with the recent spike in the yen adding to headaches for policymakers. While most in the market expect an easing in July, some traders said the sharp gains in the yen could force the central bank's hand this week.

"We expect a somewhat dovish tone from BOJ officials, which could open the door for a potential July or September action," said Charalambos Pissouros, senior analyst at IronFX Global.

"Something like that may curb some of the yen's recent gains, but considering the currency's status as a safe haven and this month's upcoming risks events, we expect any such reaction to remain short-lived."

The euro edged up to $1.1220 after weakening on Tuesday to an 11-day low of $1.1189. That drop came as Germany's 10-year bund yield turned negative for the first time, but inched back towards positive territory on Wednesday.