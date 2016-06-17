* Lawmaker's murder seen changing sentiment on Brexit
* Talk of Britain's EU referendum being delayed
* Sterling and euro gain but yen also holds strong
* One-week volatility on euro, pound hit multi-year highs
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 17 Sterling rose half a percent in
early London trading on Friday and the euro added to gains in
the past 24 hours on expectations that the killing of a pro-EU
British MP may alter the balance of opinion in Britain's
referendum on EU membership.
Speculation was rife among traders after the murder of Jo
Cox on Thursday that Prime Minister David Cameron might push
back the vote due to take place on June 23.
There has been no such signal from Downing Street, but
either way some traders think the incident will turn the tide of
public opinion after a series of polls showed the "Leave"
campaign moving ahead.
Concerns Britain would send a shockwave through global
financial markets and European politics by voting to leave the
28-country bloc have prompted a flood of money into traditional
safe havens such as the yen and the Swiss franc.
"For now the bounce is only really visible in sterling," BNP
Paribas strategist Michael Sneyd said.
"The biggest move this week has been the shift in Fed
expectations, which we have seen in surge in the yen against the
dollar. What's interesting is the euro has not reacted, which
suggests there has been an increase in risk on the euro itself."
By 0839 GMT, sterling was up 0.6 percent at $1.4267, almost
2 cents above Thursday's lows. It also gained 0.2 percent to
78.85 pence per euro. The single currency firmed to $1.1256
from a two-week low of $1.1131.
The cost of hedging against volatility in sterling and the
euro over the next week hit multi-year highs, reflecting the
risk of a sharp move either way for both next Thursday.
The yen also remained within sight of almost two-year highs
of 103.55 yen hit against the dollar on Thursday.
Credit Agricole strategists closed some risk-averse bets in
response to Thursday's events and a minimal recovery in
investors' appetite for risk overnight, but they remained
cautious.
"We believe it is premature to conclude that the risk of
Brexit will abate from here," they said in a note.
"Polls in coming days should offer an indication of whether
voter sentiment has shifted. We therefore remain fairly cautious
on the outlook for sterling, the European and the commodity G10
currencies."
The dollar last stood at 104.34 yen, unable to
sustain a rebound towards the 105 mark.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)