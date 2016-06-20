* Sterling up 1.8, gains 2 pct on trade weighted basket
* Opinion polls show 'Remain' camp regaining some momentum
* Euro also moves higher, up 1 pct vs yen
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 20 Sterling jumped nearly 2 percent
against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Monday after
opinion polls swung in favour of the campaign for Britain to
stay in the European Union, boosting risk sentiment and sending
the safe-haven yen tumbling.
The implied probability of a "Remain" vote in Thursday's
referendum rose to around 78 percent after falling as low as 60
percent last Thursday, according to odds from gambling website
Betfair.
Trade-weighted sterling rose 1.9 percent to 86.9 while
against the dollar, sterling was up 1.8 percent at $1.4630
. It earlier hit $1.4673, its highest in three weeks, as
it extended a recovery from Thursday's more than two-month
trough of $1.4013. The rise put sterling on track for its best
one-day performance in seven years.
The pound jumped 2.5 percent to 152.92 yen,
pulling away from a three-year trough around 145.34 also set on
Thursday. The euro fell 1.5 percent to 77.40 pence.
Investors reacted after three of six opinion polls published
over the weekend showed a shift towards keeping Britain in the
EU, with some citing the killing last week of pro-EU lawmaker Jo
Cox as a factor.
"The outcome of the referendum is wide open again," said
Ulrich Leuchtmann, currency strategist at Commerzbank. "But at
least "Leave" no longer seems the most likely scenario. Should
the next polls suggest that the change of sentiment persists
euro/sterling may ease further."
Prior to the latest polls, data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday showed speculators reduced
their net short positions against sterling in the latest week,
from a three-year high. The pound still declined by around 3
percent against the dollar during June 7-14.
Indicating a general pick-up in risk appetite as Brexit
worries eased, European shares were trading higher and
U.S. stock futures rose.
The yen fell across the board, offering some relief for
Japanese policymakers concerned about the currency's recent
strength.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday
acknowledged for the first time that the central bank had failed
to hit its inflation target in the two-year timeframe set in
2013, keeping alive chances for more stimulus in coming months.
Some analysts said the moves on Monday could easily reverse
and Japanese trade data showed the country's exports fell at the
fastest pace in four months in May, highlighting a slowing
global economy.
"Yen may consolidate recent gains, but today's release of
Japan's May trade suggests that deflationary pressures pushing
up real yields may prevail," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
The dollar climbed 0.5 percent to 104.60 yen, while
the euro jumped 1 percent to 118.45 yen, well above
Thursday's three-year low of 115.51. Against the dollar, the
euro gained 0.4 percent to $1.1325.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Gareth
Jones)