* Sterling rises but moves choppy as Brexit vote looms

* Euro also up half a percent vs dollar

* Dollar index lower after Yellen sounds downbeat on jobs

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, June 22 Sterling and the euro edged higher on the last day of campaigning before Britain's referendum on European Union membership, the pound trading just off its highest this year after a swing in polls towards the "Remain" camp this week.

Most analysts still see the vote as too close to call and the mood remains shaky among financial investors worried that a British exit from the 28-country bloc could derail growth and spell trouble for banks and global asset markets.

Still, a swing in bookmakers' odds towards "Remain" victory since the shooting of a British lawmaker last week has helped sterling to recover 5 percent from lows around $1.40.

"We're really just seeing the tail end of the rally we saw from the start of this week," said Stephen Gallo, head of European FX Strategy at BMO in London.

"There is a bit of nervousness in markets. (But) the bookmakers have been right ahead of all of these votes that have been key for markets over the past few years and the polls have not swung back (towards a Brexit) this week."

Sterling, which some banks have said could fall below $1.30 on a vote to leave, traded at $1.4685, up 0.25 percent from the close in New York but about a cent below Tuesday's high of $1.4788.

While the so-called Brexit vote continues to dominate minds, testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen on Tuesday was read by some as playing down the chances of a rise in U.S. interest rates in July.

The dollar fell by about 0.2 percent to 104.59 yen and was similarly lower against the basket of currencies that measures its broader strength. It fell almost half a percent against the euro to $1.1289.

Gallo said he thought the Fed would still be able to raise rates in July if Britain voted to stay in the EU and U.S. jobs data shows another bounce this month from a shockingly poor reading for May.

Others are not convinced. U.S. interest rate markets price in only a 12 percent chance of a rise in official borrowing costs next month, according to the CME Fedwatch indicator.

"The Fed has moved away from a posture of preparing to deliver an additional hike to one of patience," currency analysts from French bank BNP Paribas said in a note.

"We think the dollar does remain vulnerable with the Fed definitively on hold over the summer."

Yellen highlighted the risks of a Brexit, saying that it could have "significant economic repercussions". In a similarly guarded tone, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB stood ready to act with all instruments, if necessary.

Draghi's comments came as Swiss investment bank UBS warned its clients that it might fail to execute some orders on its electronic trading platform should the referendum affect liquidity or cause extreme volatility. (Editing by David Goodman)