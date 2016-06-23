* Pound rises to 6-mth high after two polls favour Bremain
camp
* Euro gets a lift from sterling's rise
* Wide swings expected once UK verdict is out
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 23 Sterling advanced to a 2016 high
against the dollar on Thursday after the last sweep of opinion
polls favoured Britain remaining in the European Union, just as
voting got underway.
Polls by ComRes, conducted for the Daily Mail newspaper and
ITV television, and by YouGov for The Times newspaper in London,
showed a last-minute rise in support for Britain to remain in
the EU.
And while most polls have suggested the vote was too close
to call, the implied probability of a vote to remain in the
European Union was at 76 percent, according to Betfair betting
odds. It was at around 60 percent last Thursday before the
killing of pro-EU lawmaker Jo Cox seemed to have somewhat
shifted sentiment towards the "Remain" camp.
Reduced Brexit fears have helped sterling gain roughly three
percent so far this week, although given the vote is too close
to call there is an element of caution. The level of uncertainty
is embedded in the options market, where overnight sterling
implied volatilities are marked as high as 125 percent amid very
thin liquidity conditions.
The pound was up 0.4 percent at $1.4770 after
touching $1.4847, its highest this year, with pricing in the
options markets indicating sterling could drop to $1.40 and
beyond in case Britain votes to exit while it could climb
towards $1.55 in case it opted to stay.
"The ComRes poll has given sterling a boost, but liquidity
is very thin and the currency will be very volatile," said
Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. "If polls after the
vote closes suggests that "Leave" is in front, then we could see
sterling drop. These are very challenging conditions."
The polling will close at 2100 GMT, with results expected
early on Friday. Pollster YouGov will publish a poll showing how
people have voted shortly after polling stations close on
Thursday, hoping to repeat its successful prediction of the 2014
Scottish independence vote.
Unlike the general elections last year, British broadcasters
will not conduct exit polls because the margin of error for an
event which has little precedent is too large.
WAIT AND SEE
A wait-and-see mood was expected to prevail through most of
the day, dotted by possible bouts of volatility, as markets
nervously await the British poll results.
"It will be hard for the market move until the poll results
are released. The pound obviously will take centre stage. But
other European currencies and particularly dollar/yen also bear
watching as the pair will reflect swings in risk sentiment,"
said Shin Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in
Tokyo.
The dollar was flat at 104.50 yen after moving the
previous day in a narrow 104.855-104.310 range. The greenback
has sagged against the yen after Tuesday's testimony by Federal
Reserve Janet Yellen was seen to have played down the chances of
a U.S. interest rate increase in July.
The euro extended gains, rising 0.3 percent to $1.1330
. A slight ebb in prospects of Britain leaving the EU has
helped the common currency.
