* Chinese sources tell Reuters PBOC would accept 6.80/dollar
* Offshore yuan hits 6-month low
* Aussie falls almost one percent as major market proxy
* Sterling struggles, down more than 7 pct in June on Brexit
* Dollar slips more than 7 pct in June vs perceived
safe-haven yen
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 30 China's yuan sank to a six-month
low against the dollar in offshore trade on Thursday and the
Australian dollar fell almost one percent after Reuters reported
the People's Bank of China is willing to let the Chinese
currency weaken to 6.80 per dollar.
Government economists and advisers involved in regular
policy discussions said the central bank would aim for a gradual
decline for fear of triggering the sort of capital outflows that
shook the economy in January and to avoid criticism from trading
partners.
But they said the central bank was willing to let the
currency depreciate by as much as last year's record decline of
around 5 percent.
The tightly-controlled official onshore rate for the yuan,
one of global investors central concerns this year, is already
trading at its lowest in more than five years and is in the
midst of its biggest quarterly fall ever.
"The Aussie and the yuan have just taken a big knock on that
story," said Sam Lynton-Brown, a currency strategist with French
bank BNP Paribas in London.
"The Aussie is now by far the biggest mover among the major
currencies today as a result."
The offshore yuan fell as low as 6.70 per dollar and
the Australian dollar fell as low as $0.7373.
Trade in other currencies has calmed since the shock of last
week's vote by Britain to leave the European Union drove
record-breaking moves in sterling and sent money flooding into
the perceived security of Japan's yen and the Swiss franc.
The dollar remained near a 3-1/2-month high against a basket
of currencies hit in the wake of the British vote, helped
by a retreat in any expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might
have to cut interest rates this year to support growth.
Sterling was up a third of a cent against the dollar but a
full cent below Wednesday's highs and the euro was down just 0.1
percent at $1.1116.
A raft of banks have forecast the pound will weaken further
in the weeks ahead after sinking by as much as 18 cents against
the dollar on Friday, but the currency has proved more robust
since Monday. Current account data on Thursday are seen as a
potential flashpoint, underlining the scale of investment
Britain needs to balance its twin annual deficits.
"Today's UK current account data may get more attention than
usual, given the overhang of political uncertainty and rating
agency downgrades this week," RBC analysts said in a note.
"The headline deficit is expected to narrow to GBP28bn from
GBP33bn, though this would still leave it at a huge 6.0 percent
of GDP."
While the U.S. currency mostly benefited from the massive
wave of risk aversion that crashed over global markets after the
Brexit vote, fading expectations of a rise in U.S. interest
rates this year have stolen some of its thunder.
Interest rate futures suggested traders saw the Fed holding
policy steady through at least early 2018.
"The odds may be against them but investors are hoping that
the worst is over for currencies and equities and the gaps on
Friday will be filled," Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign
exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, wrote in a note to
clients.
"But considering there's been had no additional clarity on
the terms of Brexit or the outlook for the UK economy and global
economy since Britain's decision to leave the European Union on
Friday, we don't see fundamental support for the recent moves,"
she said.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Toby
Chopra)