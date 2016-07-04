* Aussie briefly falls on cliff-hanger election results
* Other majors steadier as Brexit continues to fade
* Volumes lower due to U.S. holiday
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 4 The Australian dollar recovered
from a wobbly start caused by political uncertainty on Monday,
as stocks and commodities rose on expectations that global
central banks are likely to provide more stimulus to offset the
impact from Brexit.
Traditional safe-haven currencies like the yen and
the Swiss franc fell as European stock markets were in
the green with some of the anxiety caused by Britain's decision
to leave the European Union fading into the background for now.
Trading is expected to be subdued as U.S. markets are shut
for the Independence Day public holiday.
During the weekend, Australia's general election produced no
clear winner after more than two-thirds of the votes were
counted.
That gave investors an excuse to sell the higher-yielding,
commodity-linked Aussie, which slid to $0.7410 in thin
early trade, from $0.7495 late in New York on Friday. It has
since rebounded to $0.7520, up 0.3 percent on the day.
"For the big picture the election result is hardly
relevant," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, currency strategist at
Commerzbank, adding expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
is in no hurry to raise rates was making the Australian dollar
an attractive currency for now.
Bond markets around the world have been rallying, with
Treasury yields falling sharply and gilt yields tumbling to
record lows. Investors have priced out any chance of a rate hike
by the Federal Reserve this year while a rate cut by the Bank of
England this summer is almost fully priced in.
STABLE POUND
Sterling edged up to $1.3290, stabilising after an
11 percent plunge to a 31-year trough of $1.3122 a week ago in
the wake of Britain's June 23 vote to leave the EU.
Some traders say the impact of Brexit could take longer to
emerge given nothing concrete has been set after the referendum,
including when and how that will happen.
"Clearly, funds will flow out of the UK. The question is
where that would money will go. The recovery in risk sentiment
over the past week seems a bit risky. I would expect more
safe-haven buying in the yen," said Koichi Takamatsu, head of
forex at Nomura Securities in Tokyo.
For the other major currencies, Brexit is starting to fade
as a driver with nerves soothed by promises of more stimulus
from the Bank of England and talk of UK corporate tax cuts to
offset the shock of leaving the EU.
The euro stood at $1.1130, a tad lower on the day
while it was slightly higher at 114.32 yen. The
dollar was up 0.2 percent at 102.72 yen.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by
Ralph Boulton)