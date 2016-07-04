* Aussie briefly falls on election result uncertainty
* Other majors steadier as Brexit fears still receding
* Volumes lower due to U.S. public holiday
LONDON, July 4 The Australian dollar recovered
from a wobbly start on Monday, as commodities rose on
expectations that global central banks are likely to provide
more stimulus to offset the impact of Britons' vote to leave the
European Union.
Traditional safe-haven currencies such as the yen and
the Swiss franc fell as European stock markets
steadied after last week's rally with some of the anxiety around
the Brexit vote fading into the background for now.
Trading is expected to be subdued as U.S. markets are shut
for the Independence Day public holiday.
Australia's election this weekend produced no clear winner
after more than two-thirds of the votes were counted, sending
the higher-yielding, commodity-linked dollar down to $0.7410
in early trade, from $0.7495 in New York on Friday. It
has since rebounded to $0.7530, up half a percent on the day.
"For the big picture the election result is hardly
relevant," Commerzbank currency strategist Ulrich Leuchtmann
said, noting expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is in no
hurry to raise rates was making the Aussie an attractive option.
Bond markets around the world have been rallying, with
Treasury yields falling sharply and British gilt yields tumbling
to record lows. Investors have priced out any chance of a U.S.
rate hike this year while a rate cut by the Bank of England this
summer is almost fully priced in.
STABLE POUND
Sterling climbed to $1.3290, taking a disappointing
British construction survey in its stride and stabilising after
an 11-percent plunge to a 31-year trough of $1.3122 a week ago
in the wake of the Brexit vote.
Some traders say the impact could take longer to emerge
given nothing concrete has been set after the referendum,
including when and how that will happen.
"Various political decisions need to be taken in Europe in
the next few months which can move sterling decisively. We
believe Bank of England easing is likely in the second half of
2016, which may already have been priced in somewhat," UBS
Wealth Management strategists said in a note.
"Our new forecast of $1.32 should therefore be seen as the
mid-point of a wider range, reaching up to $1.38 on the upside,
but also not ruling out moves below $1.30."
For the other major currencies, Brexit is starting to fade
as a driver with nervousness soothed by promises of more
stimulus and talk of UK corporate tax cuts to offset the shock
of leaving the EU.
The euro stood at $1.1132, a little lower on the day,
and flat against the yen at 114.20. The dollar was up
0.1 percent at 102.60 yen.
