* Sterling briefly falls below $1.28 to fresh 1985 lows

* Brexit jitters, market contagion fears are back again

* Safe-haven yen is main beneficiary of rekindled risk aversion

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, July 6 The safe-haven yen hit a 3-1/2 year high against the struggling British pound on Wednesday on fears about the broader impact on financial markets and the global economy of Britain's vote to exit the European Union.

Sterling was down 1.4 percent against the yen, hitting its lowest level since late 2012, as investors sought safe haven assets like core government bonds.

The pound also hit a 31-year low against the dollar at $1.2798 as fears about foreign outflows and rate cuts from the Bank of England hit the currency hard. It recovered from those lows, but was still down 0.3 percent at $1.2981.

The dollar dropped to 100.58 yen, pulling back from Friday's post-Brexit high of 103.40. It was last down 0.5 percent at 101.15 yen, holding above the June 24 trough of 99.000 touched in the wake of the UK vote when nerves were still raw.

"Risk sentiment is bad and that is seeing the yen, the traditional safe-haven gain," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. "We think the momentum is towards a lower dollar/yen given all the Brexit worries."

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep rates lower for longer was also weighing on the dollar especially against the yen. Influential Fed policymaker, William Dudley on Tuesday suggested broad contagion through financial markets was a risk particularly if they lead to instability in the European Union.

Fears of contagion after three UK property funds stopped redemptions spooked investors and sent them scurrying into the safety of government bonds. That pushed the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to a fresh record low of 1.345 percent on Wednesday.

"I'm sure there are a lot of safe-haven flows into the yen, obviously against sterling, but other crosses like euro-yen, so it's not just a straight yen valuation against any one currency," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of Hong Kong FX sales at State Street Global Markets.

"It's a difficult market for traders, and I'm sure it's a difficult market for central bankers and policymakers as well."

EURO ALSO STRUGGLING

It was just not the British pound that was struggling. Even euro which came under pressure as investors worried that a Brexit would dampen fledging growth prospects in the euro zone.

Also adding to a growing sense of market instability, shares in Italy's banks, which are suffocating under a pile of non-performing loans, plunged on Tuesday.

The euro retreated below 112.00 yen for the first time in over a week, to a low of 111.03, though it held above its post-Brexit June 24 low of 109.30. It was last down 0.6 percent at 111.93 yen.

The euro fell against the Swedish crown after the Riksbank kept interest rates unchanged, as expected, and flagged considerable economic uncertainty from the British referendum. The euro was last down 0.3 percent at 9.2590 crowns , having traded at 9.4400 beforehand, with investors preferring the relative safety of Nordic currencies.

(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)