(Repeats to more subscribers)
* Sterling briefly falls below $1.28 to fresh 1985 lows
* Brexit jitters, market contagion fears are back again
* Safe-haven yen is main beneficiary of rekindled risk
aversion
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 6 The safe-haven yen soared to a
3-1/2 year high against the struggling British pound on
Wednesday on growing fears about the broader impact on financial
markets and the global economy of Britain's vote to quit the
European Union.
Sterling was down 1.8 percent against the yen,
hitting its lowest level since late 2012, as investors sought
safe-haven assets such as highly rated government bonds.
The pound also hit a 31-year low against the dollar at
$1.2798 as fears of foreign outflows and Bank of
England rate cuts hit the currency hard. It recovered from those
lows, but was still down 0.5 percent at $1.2960.
The dollar fell 1.2 percent to 100.49 yen, moving
close to the June 24 trough of 99 yen, struck in the wake of the
Brexit referendum vote when nerves were still raw.
"Risk sentiment is bad and that is seeing the yen, the
traditional safe-haven, gain," said Yujiro Goto, currency
strategist at Nomura. "We think the momentum is towards a lower
dollar/yen given all the Brexit worries."
Expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep U.S. rates
lower for longer was also weighing on the dollar, especially
against the yen. Influential Fed policymaker William Dudley
suggested on Tuesday that broad contagion through financial
markets was a risk, particularly if the vote leads to
instability in the European Union.
Fears of contagion intensified after three UK property funds
stopped redemptions, which spooked investors and sent them
scurrying into the safety of government bonds. The benchmark
10-year Treasury yield sank to a record low of 1.3210 percent
on Wednesday while German Bund 10-year yields went
deeper into negative territory.
EURO ALSO STRUGGLING
It was just not the British pound that was struggling, with
the euro also under pressure as investors worried that a Brexit
would dampen fledging growth prospects in the euro zone.
Adding to a growing sense of market instability, shares in
Italian banks, which are suffocating under a pile of
non-performing loans, extended losses. Other European bank
shares also fell, pulling down the broader stock index.
The euro retreated below 111 yen for the first
time in over a week, to a low of 110.96 and holding just above
its June 24 low of 109.30. It was last down 1.4 percent at
111.05 yen and 0.15 percent lower against the dollar at $1.1058
.
"We suspect the dollar and yen should benefit the most from
the euro-centric nature of the Brexit shock, leaving European
currencies to underperform these safe havens but also other
currencies with stronger credit ratings," said Ned Rumpeltin,
European head of currency strategy at TD Securities.
The euro climbed against the Swedish crown after
the Riksbank kept interest rates unchanged, as expected, and
flagged considerable economic uncertainty from the British
referendum. It inched up to 9.4665 crowns, having
traded at 9.4400 beforehand.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Catherine
Evans)