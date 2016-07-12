* Yen falls to lowest since June 23 Brexit vote
* Global stock market rally dims yen's safe-haven appeal
* Sterling jumps even as BOE's Carney hints post-Brexit
stimulus
* Dollar index caps losses after Fed's Bullard rate-view
remarks
(Update market action, change dateline, previous LONDON)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 12 The yen fell on Tuesday to its
lowest in over two weeks against the dollar and euro, as a
weekend election victory by Japan's ruling coalition paved the
way for more stimulus, rekindling investor appetite for stocks
and risk assets worldwide.
A rebound in equity markets across the globe with the
Standard & Poor's 500 stock index hitting record highs has led
investors to reduce their safehaven holdings of yen, gold and
U.S. Treasuries in the wake of the Britain's vote to leave the
European Union on June 23.
The dollar jumped 1.7 percent against the Japanese currency
at 104.51 yen, its strongest since June 24, when the
British referendum result roiled global markets.
The euro briefly climbed above 116 yen to its highest since
June 24. It was last up 1.9 percent at 115.82 yen.
"This is definitely an 'oversold' rally. We are also see a
breakdown in the U.S. bond market," said Rob Zukowski, senior
technical analyst at New York-based 4Cast Ltd.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year yield reached 1.50
percent, its highest level in over a week. {nL1N19Y0HS]
The selling in yen and low-yielding government debt was
underpinned by an upbeat June U.S. jobs report on Friday and
promise from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday
to stimulate the Japanese economy.
Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Tuesday
he would start discussions on the stimulus package's size, which
may be more than 10 trillion yen, and the government may issue
construction bonds, which are earmarked for public works
projects.
RISK APPETITE
Commodity currencies including the Australian and New
Zealand dollar jumped as risk appetite returned. The New Zealand
dollar hit a 14-month high of $0.7318 while the
Australian dollar rose 1.3 percent against the greenback
.
Sterling rose sharply with interior minister, Theresa May,
set to become Britain's prime minister on Wednesday, easing
political tensions that had ratcheted up after the Brexit vote.
The pound rose 1.5 percent to $1.3188, pulling
further away from a 31-year low of $1.2798 set last week, though
investors remain uncertain about May's approach to negotiating
Britain's departure from the EU.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday the
Bank, whose monetary policy committee meets on Thursday, was
ready to provide more stimulus to cushion the British economy.
"We see more downside for the pound both on Thursday and the
months ahead," said Josh O'Byrne, Citi currency strategist in
London.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London, Masayuki Kitano
in Tokyo; Editing by Bernadette Baum)