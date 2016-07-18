* Yen slips broadly as Turkey quashes attempted coup
* Investors had sought safe havens after first reports
* Turkish lira leads riskier currencies higher
* New Zealand dollar falls after soft CPI data
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 18 The yen sank back towards
three-week lows against the dollar on Monday, as investors
unwound a surge of safe-haven trades done on the back of reports
of an attempted military coup in Turkey on Friday.
Turkey widened a crackdown on suspected supporters of the
failed coup on Sunday, taking the number of people rounded up in
the armed forces and judiciary to 6,000, and the government said
it was in control of the country and economy.
That eased concerns over the prospect of another major round
of turmoil to add to Europe's economic and political problems,
drawing investors back into higher-risk currencies and out of
the traditional security of the yen.
"In general in the past few weeks, we've seen a positive
risk environment, and obviously that took a blow as events
developed on Friday," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency
strategy at CIBC in London.
"The scenario looks a bit calmer now ... so we're back to
thinking about the sort of policy outlook that had the yen
falling against the dollar last week."
The dollar gained almost 1 percent on the day to 105.80 yen
in early European trade, having reached as high as 106 yen in
Asian time.
A handful of media reports last week stirred speculation
that the latest leg of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to
get the Japanese economy going again will see the Bank of Japan
fund a rise in government spending as "helicopter money"
directly targeted at consumers and businesses.
While analysts are sceptical that Japanese authorities would
resort to such measures, the chatter about more aggressive
stimulus has put added focus on whether the BOJ will unveil more
monetary easing at its policy meeting in late July.
That should weaken the yen and plays in to a broader world
environment where central banks are again thinking more about
stimulus than finally putting an end to the era of ultra-low
interest rates and money-printing.
There is also some chance of the European Central Bank
reducing at least one of its main interest rates on Thursday
priced into short-term market interest rates, although CIBC's
Stretch said there was little of such speculation on the euro.
The single currency, tied down in a tight $1.10-$1.12 range
since Britain voted to leave the European Union last month,
gained around a quarter of a percent to $1.1054. It rose 1.2
percent to 117.01 yen.
Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore, said the dollar would
probably take a breather in the near term, after its sharp rally
against the yen last week.
"I don't expect the dollar to fall below 100 yen, but it
will probably have a hard time rising above 107 yen," he said.
The yen had slid more than 4 percent against the dollar last
week for its worst weekly performance since late 2009.
The New Zealand dollar also fell after consumer prices there
rose less than expected in the second quarter, spurring
speculation of an interest rate cut in August.
The kiwi set a 2-week low of $0.7068 and was last
trading at $0.7106, down 0.2 percent on the day.
