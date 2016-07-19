* Aussie drops 1 percent on Aug rate cut expectations
* Kiwi slides as housing curbs raise rate cut chances
* Yen up, rise capped by bets on BOJ easing
* UK inflation data fails to keep sterling above $1.32
(Adds fresh quote, updates with UK data)
By Yumna Mohamed
LONDON, July 19 The Australian dollar fell more
than 1 percent to a 11-day low on Tuesday while the New Zealand
dollar hit a three-week trough, as investors ramped up bets that
both central banks could ease monetary policy as early as next
month.
The Australian dollar fell after minutes from the latest
central bank meeting left the door open for a possible interest
rate cut in August. New Zealand's currency was dented after the
Reserve Bank proposed ways to curb a house price boom, a move
also seen as paving the way for a rate cut.
The kiwi hit a three-week low of $0.7011, and was last
trading at $0.7030, down 1.1 percent on the day. With
lower risk appetite hitting higher-yielding currencies amid a
pull-back in oil prices, the Australian dollar also fell,
dipping to $0.7488.
"The RBA minutes further supported our expectations for a
rate cut on Aug 2, where the markets are pricing a 55 percent
probability," said Hans Redeker, head of currency strategy at
Morgan Stanley.
"The rhetoric in the minutes was similar to the statement
but kept the door wide open for a cut. Currency markets will now
be focused on the second-quarter inflation data on July 27,
which if it undershoots as it did in New Zealand, would put the
Australian dollar under selling pressure."
In Britain, a higher than forecast rise in June inflation
pushed the pound above $1.32 but the currency went back
to trading at around $1.3175, down 0.6 percent on the day.
The euro slipped after German investor morale fell to its
lowest since November 2012, amid unease about Brexit.
Expectations that the European Central Bank could sound dovish
when it meets later in the year also kept the euro 0.2 percent
against the dollar at $1.1055.
The dollar eased a tad after hitting a 3-1/2-week high of
106.33 yen, marking a gain of more than 6 percent from its July
8 low of 99.99 yen. It rallied from that low as the yen buckled
under growing expectations of more monetary easing by the Bank
of Japan, a broad recovery in risk appetite and speculation
about M&A-related yen selling.
"The dollar is holding up well at the moment so clearly the
Bank of Japan monetary policy expectations are baked in," said
Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS Wealth Management.
"This actually leaves the market exposed to disappointment
further down the line if the BoJ don't deliver."
Speculators have been betting that the Bank of Japan will
further ease policy at its July 28-29 meeting, as the government
prepares new fiscal stimulus to boost the economy.
The dollar was flat at 106.10 yen after hitting
106.33 yen, its highest level since June 24.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by John
Stonestreet and Raissa Kasolowsky)