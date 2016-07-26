* Bank of Japan expected to take easing steps on Friday

* Japanese fiscal stimulus may be less than thought

* Sterling drops after Weale U-turn

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, July 26 The yen rose more than 1 percent against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, as traders dialled back expectations of how much new stimulus Japanese authorities will inject into an ailing economy.

The Bank of Japan is expected to announce expanded asset purchases and a rate cut further into negative territory at the end of its policy meeting on Friday.

Meanwhile the government is compiling a spending package that some sources have estimated could be worth up to 20 trillion yen. But a Nikkei report on Tuesday said direct fiscal stimulus into the economy would amount to around 6 trillion yen over the next few years.

"There is some position unwinding going on with investors toning down expectations of how much fiscal stimulus will be provided," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.

"We are also seeing not much pressure from the Japanese government on the BOJ to ease. All this is helping the yen."

The dollar slid 1.5 percent against the yen to 104.21 , while the euro skidded 1.3 percent to 114.77 yen .

The yen has dropped in the past few weeks on growing expectations that Japanese authorities would provide both fiscal and monetary stimulus to kick-start inflation.

Some had been hoping for helicopter money, whereby the central bank would underwrite government debt, though policymakers have denied this is part of their plans.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he expected the BOJ to continue doing its utmost to meet its 2 percent inflation target and left it to the BOJ to decide on specific steps.

Most economists surveyed by Reuters expect the BOJ to take some form of easing steps at its two-day meeting that ends on Friday.

STERLING SLAMMED

Sterling dropped nearly 2 percent against the yen and hit a 12-day low against the euro after Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale said he had dropped his opposition to policy easing and now favoured immediate stimulus. .

The pound also shed 0.5 percent against the dollar to trade at $1.3080

"When the previously hawkish BoE MPC member Martin Weale turns dovish, market participants better listen," said Hans Redeker, head of currency strategy at Morgan Stanley.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is expected to stand pat on policy at its meeting that ends on Wednesday. Fed fund futures on Monday indicated that the market sees nearly no chance of a rate hike this week. But the chances of a December hike rose to 56 percent, up from 48 percent on Friday.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.3 percent to 97.003, off a high of 97.569, its loftiest peak since March. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; editing by John Stonestreet)