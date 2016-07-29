* BOJ to increase buying of ETFs
* But keeps money base target unchanged at Y80 trln
* Yen jumps as easing falls short of expectations
(Updates after start of European trade)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 29 The yen soared against the
dollar on Friday after a round of modest monetary policy easing
from the Bank of Japan disappointed investors who had been
hoping for at least a hint of more radical stimulus.
In a month rife with speculation that Japanese authorities
were readying to move towards "helicopter money" drops of cash
to businesses and consumers, the yen has been more volatile than
at any time since the 2008 financial crisis.
It surged by almost 3 percent, peak-to-trough in the 30
seconds following the Bank of Japan decision and as Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda's news conference continued early in the
European day, it was up almost 2 percent against both the euro
and dollar.
That still left it short of levels seen as investors flooded
into the traditional security of Japan after Britain's vote to
leave the European Union last month but saw a number of banks
again calling the yen higher.
"Kuroda ordered a review of the effectiveness of policy for
the next meeting, which will keep easing expectations alive, but
in our view not sufficiently to stop the trend of yen strength
reasserting itself," said Adam Cole, head of G10 FX Strategy at
RBC Capital Markets in London.
The dollar last traded at 103.31 yen, down 1.9 percent,
having hit a 2-1/2 week low of 102.705 yen after the
announcement of the BOJ's decision. The euro was alos 1.7
percent weaker at 114.59 yen.
The BOJ announced a modest increase in purchases of ETFs,
but maintained its base money target at 80 trillion yen ($775
billion) as well as the pace of purchases for other assets
including Japanese government bonds.
The BOJ also kept negative interest rates unchanged at minus
0.1 percent. Many in markets had expected more cuts in rates as
well as possibly more bond-buying and Japanese bond yields
jumped by around 10 basis points in response.
"The BOJ clearly disappointed by merely expanding on its ETF
purchases, leaving the annual pace of its monetary base increase
and policy rate unchanged," said Heng Koon How, senior FX
investment strategist for Credit Suisse.
"We can continue to expect elevated volatility and possible
short-term risk of yen strength back towards possibly 100."
Trading conditions in the dollar versus the yen had been
very illiquid going into the BOJ's announcement, with the bid to
ask spread widening to 0.40 yen at one point, although they
later narrowed back to around 0.02 yen or so as trading
conditions normalised.
The market reaction to the BOJ's decision was exacerbated by
a recent build up in expectations for the central bank to
unveil significant monetary easing that effectively would fund
the government's plans for increased fiscal spending.
"There had been pretty strong hopes for combined measures.
There is strong appreciation pressure on the yen now that such
hopes have dissipated," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global
markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in
Singapore.
The Japanese government unveiled a surprisingly large 28
trillion yen ($267.58 billion) stimulus package on Wednesday
but sources told Reuters on Thursday that the
government package contains direct fiscal spending of only 7
trillion yen, also likely to disappoint investors.
Burdened by the yen fall, the dollar was half a percent
lower against a basket of its peers at 96.289 having hit
set a 2-week low at 96.216. The euro edged up 0.2 percent to
$1.1097.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Lisa
Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Alison Williams)