By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 1 The dollar recovered on Monday
after its poorest weekly performance in three months, while the
yen weakened after surging more than 3 percent when the Bank of
Japan eased policy less aggressively than expected.
The dollar shed 2 percent last week against a basket of
major currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no
hint it would raise interest rates soon, as some had expected it
to do, and after disappointing U.S. growth data at the end of
the week.
It managed just a 0.2 percent gain on Monday, to 95.672,
leaving it close to the 3 1/2-week low of Friday's 95.384.
"Today's modest dollar reversal is in response to a bit of
an overreaction to last Friday's GDP release," said ING currency
strategist Viraj Patel, in London.
"Has anything materially changed? Not really in the
medium-term - the U.S. consumer remains pretty resilient and
this will continue to be the key driver for the U.S. economy."
U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annual 1.2 percent in
April-June, short of the 2.6 percent increase that had been
forecast. But strategists said this week's data, which include
the closely watched monthly non-farm payrolls report on Friday,
could boost the U.S. currency.
"We're expecting the U.S. data flow to be very supportive of
U.S. yields and the dollar," said BNP Paribas currency
strategist Sam Lynton-Brown, in London.
"Our interpretation of the July statement from the FOMC
(Federal Open Market Committee) was that if data continues to
remain very strong then September looks well under-priced by the
market," he added.
New York Fed President William Dudley said at a central
bankers' conference in Bali on Monday that the Fed might raise
rates before the November U.S. election if the economy and
labour market improve quickly, although he added the Fed should
be cautious .
The dollar had been rallying before last week, posting five
weeks of consecutive gains - its strongest run in a year and a
half. The weaker-than-expected GDP report followed a strong
payrolls report for June, as well as improving inflation, retail
sales and jobless claims data.
In response, speculators raised their bullish U.S. dollar
bets to the highest level in nearly five months in the week up
to last Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations and data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The dollar gained 0.2 percent on Monday to 102.54 yen
, having fallen more than 3 percent on Friday.
The BOJ disappointed market hopes that it might increase its
already huge bond-buying programme or take interest rates
further into negative territory. Instead, it increased its
purchase of exchange-traded funds and left rates
unchanged.
