* Euro above $1.12 for first time since Brexit vote
* Broadly negative tone for dollar continues
* Aussie up on day despite RBA interest rate cut
* Yen hits 3-week high after cabinet approves stimulus
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Aug 2 The euro rose above $1.12 for the
first time in more than a month on Tuesday while a cut in
Australian interest rates failed to weaken the Australian dollar
as the fallout of poor GDP data continued to weigh on its U.S.
equivalent.
The yen hit its strongest in three weeks, pushing past 102
yen per dollar for the first time since early July after Japan's
cabinet approved a package of spending including 13.5 trillion
yen in new fiscal measures.
The dollar has been sold steadily since surprisingly weak
U.S. second-quarter growth numbers last week, and dealers said
even some improvement in U.S. bond yields overnight had failed
to turn that around.
"Basically the dollar is just being sold," said Alvin Tan, a
strategist with Societe Generale in London.
"We have had a moderate dollar uptrend until the end of last
week, but the combination of the dovish Fed (U.S. Federal
Reserve) and surprisingly weak second quarter numbers have
caused some profit taking."
The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies
stood at 95.466, having fallen as low as 95.384
last week when it posted its biggest fall in three months.
Against the yen the dollar eased 0.6 percent to 101.76 yen
. It was down 0.3 percent at $1.1191 per euro, having
traded as weak as $1.1208 per euro.
Weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data on Monday added
to a new bout of gloom over global growth and nerves over the
fate of banks in Europe were also high on the agenda as German
banking shares fell.
Futures markets now price in less than a 40 percent chance
of a rise in official U.S. interest rates by December and the
currency world's biggest banking player, Citi, said the largest
flows in the past week had been into the euro and out of the
dollar.
In theory, worsened growth prospects should strengthen
expectations of yet looser monetary policy in Europe and Japan
and hence bode ill for the yen and the euro.
But while fiscal stimulus should also carry with it the risk
of inflation and rising domestic share prices - factors that
should weaken the yen - Tuesday's moves look like an expression
of doubts in markets that it will manage to stimulate growth at
all.
Crucially, the Bank of Japan last week looked far from ready
to weigh in and support the government programme with a crushing
new round of yen printing - reflected in a rise in Japanese bond
yields in the past few days.
"There's quite a lot of scepticism in the market as to
whether this fiscal pacakge can change anything," Tan said.
"Japan has already tried this a number of times and everyone
knows its not really as big as the headline figure suggests."
If the Australian central bank had been looking for its own
boost to exports by cutting interest rates and weakening the
Aussie, it looked plain out of luck.
After some initial losses after the Reserve Bank cut rates
by a quarter point, the Australian currency was up 0.4 percent
on the day at $0.7561.
"The market had already priced in the cut, so adverse moves
against the pair were limited," said Tobias Davis, head of
corporate treasury sales at Western Union in London.
"I'm sure the RBA was hoping for a stronger reaction, aiming
to keep the country's exports competitive."
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)