(Adds more comment)
* BoE expected to cut rates but other steps key to weaker
pound
* BOJ's Iwata offers few clear hints on policy revamp due in
Sept
* Dollar index recovers further from 6-week low
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Aug 4 Sterling dipped and the dollar
inched up on Thursday, with trade set to be dominated by the
Bank of England's expected first interest rate cut for seven
years and the question of whether it does - or will do - more to
stimulate the economy.
With markets fully pricing in a quarter point reduction in
UK borrowing costs, dealers say the pound would surge back
towards $1.3850 if the Bank of England held fire, returning to
lows it hit earlier this year in the run up to June's Brexit
vote.
"It would almost be as if Brexit had not happened," said
Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio investment at currency fund
Millennium Global in London. "There would be a scramble."
But assuming the bank does deliver, the domination of
"short" speculative bets against the pound suggests that the
barrier to another sell-off is high.
Expectations that the Bank would have to move aggressively
to stave off a shock to investment and growth after June's vote
to leave the European Union has kept sterling within sight of 31
year lows around $1.28. But it has gained in two of the past
three weeks against the dollar.
"I think a cut plus 100 billion pounds in new quantitative
easing is probably the barrier (to more falls)," Benson said,
although he added that Governor Mark Carney would probably be
able to massage the pound lower by hinting at further steps to
come at his post-decision news conference.
The pound was down 0.2 percent at $1.3296 in early trade in
London. It was flat against the euro at 83.71 pence.
"If the MPC sounds relatively cautious with regard to future
easing, we might even see a small rally in sterling against the
dollar," analysts from Unicredit said in a morning note. "Still,
we believe any GBP relief will be temporary."
The dollar, driven to a six-week low after a very poor
reading of U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) last
week, drew strength from a better-than-expected ADP jobs number
on Wednesday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, gained 0.1 percent to 95.565
, holding above a low of 95.003 touched earlier this week.
It was 0.2 percent stronger at 101.45 yen but 0.1
percent weaker against the euro at $1.1131.
The question after the ADP numbers is whether U.S. non-farm
payrolls on Friday revive expectations for the Federal Reserve
to raise interest rates later this year.
U.S. interest rate futures suggest investors now see just a
40 percent chance of a Fed rate hike by December.
Serial disappointments on further monetary easing from the
Bank of Japan have helped keep the yen on course for another
attack on 100 yen per dollar. The dollar's 4 percent fall since
last week's BOJ meeting prompted a verbal warning from Japan's
top currency diplomat on Wednesday.
"Current levels of the yen are very concerning, given the
lack of action from the BOJ last week. They essentially put the
onus on the fiscal side of the house," said Jennifer Vail, head
of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Portland, Oregon.
The BOJ also said it would conduct "a comprehensive
assessment" of the economy and the effects of the central bank's
policy at its next meeting in September.
BOJ Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata on Thursday reiterated the
BOJ's readiness to ease policy again if needed, but kept
investors guessing on what the comprehensive policy assessment
due next month would involve, saying the review is not meant to
transmit a specific direction for future monetary policy.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Masayuki Kitano;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)