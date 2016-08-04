* BoE expected to cut rates but other steps key to weaker
pound
* BOJ's Iwata offers few clear hints on policy revamp due in
Sept
* Dollar index recovers further from 6-week low
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Aug 4 Sterling saw its biggest falls
since the aftermath of June's Brexit vote on Thursday, while
other major currencies most closely correlated with global
growth rose after the Bank of England launched a series of steps
to support the UK economy.
As well as cutting rates to a record-low 0.25 percent from
0.5 percent, the BoE launched two new schemes, one to buy 10
billion pounds of high-grade corporate bonds and another -
potentially worth up to 100 billion pounds - to ensure banks
keep lending even after the cut in interest rates.
Sterling sank 1.5 percent against the dollar in the half
hour after the decision and as BoE Governor Mark Carney started
speaking.
Dutch bank ING called the package of measures "sledgehammer
stimulus".
The Australian and New Zealand dollars, which have suffered
in the past week from worries that central banks globally would
not meet market expectations for further easing of policy,
jumped by around half a percent against the U.S. dollar.
"The Bank of England has hit a perfect 'High Five' at
today's meeting, over-delivering against market expectations and
bucking the recent trend of central banks disappointing," said
Nick Gartside, a portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset Management
in London.
Ahead of the decision, currency traders had worried that
those betting against the pound looked exposed to the risk that
the Bank would deliver only a cut in interest rates.
"By extending the quantitative easing programme over the
next 6 months, and the corporate bond buying programme over the
next 18 months, the MPC has indicated that it expects to be in
easing mode for a good while," said Mike Amey, Head of Sterling
Portfolios at PIMCO.
"This has triggered new lows on UK gilt yields and pushed
sterling down again. These moves are justified by what is
certainly a comprehensive programme."
Sterling money markets moved to price in further falls in
the Bank's rates after it said in its statement that most of its
policymakers were likely to back a cut to zero if economic data
came in in line with its forecasts in the months ahead.
Expectations that the Bank would have to move aggressively
to stave off a shock to investment and growth after June's vote
to leave the European Union has kept sterling under pressure.
But it remains above 31-year lows around $1.28 hit a month
ago. It had ground out gains against the dollar in two of the
past three weeks.
By 1151 GMT, the pound was down 1.4 percent at $1.3136.
It lost 1.1 percent to 84.59 pence per euro.
The dollar, driven to a six-week low after a very poor
reading of U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) last
week, drew strength from the gains against sterling.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, gained 0.3 percent to 95.832
, holding above a low of 95.003 touched earlier this week.
It was flat at 101.20 yen but 0.25 percent stronger
against the euro at $1.1122.
The question after the BoE decision and some brighter ADP
jobs numbers on Wednesday is whether U.S. non-farm payrolls on
Friday revive expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates later this year.
U.S. interest rate futures suggest investors now see just a
40 percent chance of a Fed rate hike by December.
