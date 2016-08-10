* Dollar swoons as jobs data lift fades
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 10 The dollar fell against a basket
of currencies on Wednesday as investors re-evaluated whether the
U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year, which
also sent the higher-yielding Australian dollar to a three-month
high.
The U.S. dollar sagged against the euro and the yen after a
downbeat productivity data sapped some of the momentum it had
gained from last week's robust jobs report.
U.S. Treasury yields fell after the productivity
report suggested the economy may not be growing as quickly as
anticipated, prompting investors to cut long-term inflation
expectations. According to CME's Fedwatch, investors have
trimmed chances of a rate rise in December 2016.
The dollar was down 0.5 percent at 101.40 yen, having
gone as high as 102.66 on Monday on the strong nonfarm payrolls
data. The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1142, touching a
5-day high of $1.1156.
The dollar index dropped 0.35 percent to 95.861,
"The release of the third consecutive decline in quarterly
U.S. productivity - the worst run since at least 1980 - does not
bode well for the prospects for the dollar," Morgan Stanley head
of currency strategy, Hans Redeker, said.
The Australian dollar advanced to a 3-month peak of $0.7708
, buoyed this week by Australia's relatively high yields
and stronger investor appetite for risk.
The U.S. dollar's weakness also gave struggling sterling
some respite. The pound was up 0.2 percent at $1.3030,
recovering from the $1.2956 level it hit on Tuesday, its lowest
since July 11.
The pound took a knock on Tuesday after Bank of England
policymaker Ian McCafferty said more monetary easing was likely
to be needed if the UK's economic decline worsened.
"The pound was oversold and it benefited from some market
correction, with the bounce also benefiting other currencies
against the dollar. The market is thin at the moment and each
move tends to be exaggerated," IG Securities forex analyst in
Tokyo, Junichi Ishikawa, said.
Trading volumes are expected to be relatively light this
week with many traders and investors on a summer break.
