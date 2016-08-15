* Dollar on back foot after lacklustre US retail sales data
* Lower Treasury yields also weighing
* Market shows little reaction to weak Japanese GDP data
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 15 The dollar was softer on Monday,
pegged back by sluggish U.S. data that tempered expectations of
a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.
The U.S. currency was 0.3 percent lower at 100.95 yen
after losing 0.6 percent on Friday, when retail sales and
producer prices came in weaker than expected. The euro was up
0.15 percent at $1.1172, having risen 0.2 percent on
Friday.
The dollar index was weaker at 95.62 after dropping
to 95.254 on Friday, its lowest since Aug. 3.
U.S. Treasury yields slid on Friday, with the 10-year yield
falling 5 basis points to a two-week low of 1.48
percent. It traded at 1.51 percent on Monday.
"After the disappointing retail sales and what our
economists see as downside risks to the July U.S. consumer price
inflation print on Tuesday, we see very limited scope for dollar
strength against the euro and the yen," said Petr Krpata,
currency strategist at ING in London.
U.S. consumer inflation is forecast at zero month on month
for July, down from 0.2 percent in June, and annual headline
inflation is also expected to slow amid lower oil prices.
. Last week, productivity numbers indicated subdued
inflationary pressures, all of which underpinned expectations
that the Fed will be in no hurry to raise rates.
Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 43 percent
chance the central bank would increase rates at its December
policy meeting, down from 47 percent before Friday's data.
Traders said the Fed minutes from the July meeting and due for
release on Wednesday could give investors more clues on policy.
"The weak July retail sales report should help keep the Fed
on the sidelines and should also be reflected in this
Wednesday's release of the Fed minutes," Morgan Stanley analysts
said in a note.
"There is no reason for the Fed to take on risks related to
an early rate hike when its inflation expectations remain
depressed."
Markets showed little reaction to data on Monday showing
Japan's economy expanded 0.2 percent year on year in the second
quarter, well below expectations for 0.7 percent.
The Australian dollar was 0.3 percent higher at $0.7668
, having risen to a 3-month high of $0.7760 last week
thanks in part to the country's relatively higher debt yields.
