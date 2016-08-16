* Dollar/yen falls to lowest in more than a month
* Market awaits U.S. CPI, industrial output data
* Commodity currencies hold firm after oil's rise this week
(New throughout after the start of European trade)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Aug 16 The dollar fell across the board
on Tuesday, falling a full yen to a one-month low against the
Japanese currency and down against the commodity-linked
currencies most associated with growth and greater risk-taking
by investors worldwide.
The greenback has been under pressure for the past week as
the perceived chances of a rise in U.S. interest rates this year
took a knock from several batches of data and the tone of some
Federal Reserve policymakers.
The trigger for its weakness overnight was a paper from San
Francisco Fed President John Williams arguing that central banks
might have to raise inflation targets, focus more on growth and
back much looser fiscal policy in future.
To market ears, that all added up to a strong argument for
keeping the Fed's rates unchanged for the foreseeable future and
the dollar fell 1 percent against yen and around half a percent
against the euro as Asian and European markets came back online.
"The Williams paper yesterday was pretty dovish, so people
are selling dollars. Dollar yields are lower pretty much across
the curve since the release," said Citi strategist Josh O'Byrne.
Speculation of further aggressive monetary easing by Tokyo
that would weaken the yen was quelled by last month's Bank of
Japan meeting, and speculation on the chances of the government
launching direct intervention in the FX market has also eased.
"There is this feeling that Japan may not have that much
left up their sleeve and the Fed does seem to be backing off,"
said O'Byrne.
"The Japanese have been surprisingly quiet and people in
general are talking about (intervention) a lot less. Verbal
intervention really stepped up when we were seeing fast moves in
the yen, and this has been more of a grind, so it's harder for
them to argue that there have been disruptive markets."
The dollar traded as low as 100.15 yen, its lowest since the
aftermath of Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union.
It weakened to a 7-week low of $1.1258 per euro, and by
0.5 and 0.7 percent respectively against the Australian
and New Zealand dollars.
Against a basket of six major currencies, it lost 0.6
percent to 95.051.
"The dollar is being weighed on by the limited appetite for
Fed trades, and this strength in emerging markets and the
commodities currencies," said Stephen Gallo, a strategist with
Canada's BMO in London.
The markets will look to U.S. data later in the day
including consumer prices, housing starts and industrial output
for another chance to gauge the health of the economy.
The dollar will probably fall further against the yen over
the next few months, with the yen supported by factors such as
Japan's rising current account surplus, said Heng Koon How,
senior FX investment strategist for Credit Suisse.
"Key risk to our view for more yen strength is of course
more aggressive easing by the Bank of Japan when they next
meet," said Heng, who expects the dollar to be trading at 96 yen
three months from now.
"But so far this year, they have disappointed and failed to
turn around sentiment," he added.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo and
Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Kevin Liffey)