By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Aug 16 The dollar hit its lowest in
seven weeks on Tuesday, dipping below 100 yen for the first time
since June as traders reined in U.S. interest rate hike bets
following dovish comments from a Federal Reserve policymaker.
The greenback also fell another 1 percent against the
commodity-linked currencies most associated with growth and
greater risk-taking by investors worldwide.
The dollar has been under pressure for the past week as the
perceived chances of a U.S. rate rise this year took a knock
from several batches of data and the tone taken by some Fed
policymakers.
The trigger for overnight weakness was a paper from San
Francisco Fed President John Williams arguing that central banks
might have to raise inflation targets, focus more on growth and
back much looser fiscal policy in future.
To market ears, that all added up to a strong argument for
keeping rates unchanged for the foreseeable future and the
dollar fell 1 percent against yen and around half a percent
against the euro as Asian and European markets came back online.
"The Williams paper yesterday was pretty dovish, so people
are selling dollars. Dollar yields are lower pretty much across
the curve since the release," said Citi strategist Josh O'Byrne.
Speculation of further aggressive monetary easing by Tokyo
that would weaken the yen was quelled at last month's Bank of
Japan meeting, and speculation on the chances of the government
launching direct intervention in the FX market has also eased.
"There is this feeling that Japan may not have that much
left up its sleeve and the Fed does seem to be backing off,"
said O'Byrne.
"...People in general are talking about (intervention) a lot
less. Verbal intervention really stepped up when we were seeing
fast moves in the yen, and this has been more of a grind, so
it's harder for them to argue that there have been disruptive
markets."
FUNDING SQUEEZE
Adding to the weakness has been funding pressures which have
forced short-term dollar interest rates in the market to their
highest since 2009, causing companies to shift loans into other
cheaper currencies like the euro and yen.
The dollar traded as low as 99.855 yen, its lowest since the
day after Britain voted in June to leave the European Union. It
also hit a seven-week low of $1.1280 per euro, and fell
0.75 and 1.1 percent respectively against the Australian
and New Zealand dollars.
Hans Redeker, head of G10 currency strategy at Morgan
Stanley in London, cited "additional catalysts coming from China
where entities there are reducing dollar loan exposure".
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar lost
0.6 percent to 95.051.
Markets will look to U.S. data later in the day, including
consumer prices, housing starts and industrial output, for
another chance to gauge the health of the economy.
But the Williams paper ups the stakes for markets around
next week's annual meeting of officials in Jackson Hole. If
others on the Fed board head in a similar direction, it would be
liable to again push back expectations for any further
tightening of policy.
Heng Koon How, a senior FX investment strategist for Credit
Suisse in Asia, said the dollar would probably fall further
against the yen in coming months, with the yen supported by
Japan's rising current account surplus.
"Key risk to our view for more yen strength is of course
more aggressive easing by the Bank of Japan when they next
meet," said Heng, who expects the dollar to be trading at 96 yen
three months from now.
"But so far this year, they have disappointed and failed to
turn around sentiment," he added.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo, Masayuki
Kitano in Singapore and Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Kevin
Liffey and John Stonestreet)