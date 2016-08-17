* Dollar bounces on hawkish comments from Fed's Lockhart,
Dudley
* Fed's July meeting minutes eyed for more direction
* Pound awaits UK employment data after rising overnight
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Aug 17 The dollar extended its recovery
against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after bouncing back
from 7-week lows against the yen and euro on the back of hawkish
comments from a pair of Federal Reserve officials in the
previous session.
Dealers said some of the weaker dollar trades that dominated
the past week had been blown out by New York Fed chief William
Dudley and Atlanta colleague Dennis Lockhart's warnings that the
U.S. central bank could still raise interest rates in September.
That ran in contrast to an academic paper by San Francisco
Fed chief John Williams which provoked dollar selling on Monday
and earlier on Tuesday.
All eyes are now on minutes from the Fed's last meeting, due
later on Wednesday, for some clarity on how close the bank
really is to tightening borrowing costs for the second time
since the 2008 financial crash.
"The communication from the Fed has just been all over the
place," said Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio investment at
currency fund Millennium Global in London.
"The Williams argument is what is priced into markets.
Dudley was pretty explicit but I don't think markets really want
to believe him."
In early European trade, the dollar gained 0.2 percent on
the day against the basket of currencies used to measure its
broader strength, having bounced around half a percent on
Tuesday.
It was up 0.5 percent at 100.81 yen, having fallen as
low as 99.550 yen in the previous session, its lowest since the
stormy aftermath of the Brexit referendum on June 24 sent
investors scrambling for the perceived security of Japan.
The euro lost 0.1 percent to $1.1261 following an
overnight rise to $1.1323, also its highest since June 24.
Downbeat U.S. economic indicators have had the dollar firmly
on the defensive over the past week, reducing the chance markets
are pricing in of a rise in Fed rates this year.
Lockhart said two hikes in 2016 was a possibility while
Dudley warned the bank was edging closer to a rise and could
possibly raise rates as soon as September.
Uncertainty over Japanese monetary policy was seen
supporting the yen in the medium term. The Bank of Japan, which
underwhelmed the markets in July with what many investors deemed
were token easing steps, will conduct a comprehensive policy
review in September.
"Policy uncertainty has been weighing on Japanese bonds for
a while and now the currency market seems to be taking notice as
well," said Makoto Noji, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities in Tokyo.
Data on UK labour markets will be another focus and having
got close to July's 31-year lows earlier in the week, sterling
was trading almost unchanged at $1.3025.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars, both strong
beneficiaries of the dollar selling last week, lost 0.3 percent
each to $0.7672 and $0.7260 respectively.
