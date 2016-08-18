* FOMC bias against near-term hike
* Dollar index touches lowest since June 24
* Sterling hits 2-week high after retail sales
(Updates prices, adds sterling reaction, adds fresh quote)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 18 The dollar fell to a seven-week
low against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, after
minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed a bias
among policymakers against raising interest rates soon.
The minutes, released on Wednesday, showed members of the
rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee were generally upbeat
about the U.S. economic outlook.
But policymakers believing a slowdown in the future pace of
hiring would argue against a near-term hike outnumbered those
who anticipated economic conditions would soon warrant
tightening.
The minutes disappointed those who had bet the Fed could be
turning more hawkish, after New York Fed chief William Dudley
said on Tuesday it could possibly raise rates as soon as
September.
The dollar index fell as low as 94.324, its weakest
since June 24, in the European session, later edging back to
94.460 but still down 1.3 percent this week.
The euro was 0.25 percent higher at $1.1315, having
hit a seven-week high of $1.1332.
"The minutes paint a balanced picture and support the
market's view, according to which the likelihood of a small rate
step by the end of the year is not even 50 percent," said Antje
Praefcke, currency strategist at Commerzbank. "The dollar will
enter the weekend on a weak footing."
The dollar eked out gains against the yen, with
traders cautious about pushing the Japanese currency much higher
amid expectations that the Bank of Japan could intervene. The
dollar was trading 0.15 percent higher at 100.37 yen, having hit
a seven-week low of 99.55 yen on Tuesday.
Japan's top currency diplomat - Vice Finance Minister
Masatsugu Asakawa - repeated a warning against pushing up the
yen too fast, saying on Thursday Japan would act appropriately
in the event of excessive market moves.
"We are sceptical that Japan is close to intervening
directly to weaken the yen, and even if intervention was
undertaken it is likely to offer only temporary relief," said
Lee Hardman, currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi.
"Overall, we remain comfortable with our outlook for further
yen strength."
Sterling rose nearly 1 percent to a two-week high of $1.3173
after UK retail sales for July beat forecasts, apparently
unaffected by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
(Editing by Jane Merriman and John Stonestreet)