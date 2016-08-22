* Dollar pulls further away from 8-week lows vs euro, yen
* Boosted by Fischer's hawkish comments
* Investors await Yellen's speech at Jackson Hole
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 22 The dollar rose on Monday,
tracking short-dated U.S. Treasury yields after comments from
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer prompted more bets
on a U.S. interest rate hike by the end of this year.
The two-year Treasury yield rose to a post-Brexit
high of 0.7830 percent after Fischer, the Fed's No. 2
policymaker, said he thought the central bank was close to
achieving its employment and inflation targets.
Along with comments from Fed officials William Dudley and
John Williams, who last week mooted the possibility of a
September hike, Fischer's views are likely to underpin the
dollar heading into the Jackson Hole symposium later this week.
Federal funds futures suggest traders saw a 53.5 percent
chance of a rate hike this year, up from 48.8 percent on
Thursday, CME Group's FedWatch programme showed. Expectations
for a hike in September were at around 20 percent.
The dollar was up 0.5 percent at 100.75 yen, pulling
away from an eight-week low of 99.550 struck early last week.
The euro was down 0.35 percent at $1.1283, slipping
further from $1.1366, its highest since June 24 reached on
Thursday. The dollar index rose 0.45 percent to 94.917.
"Fischer and Dudley are important in the Fed leadership and
clearly Fischer's comments are supporting the dollar," said
Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.
"But we have to wait for (Fed Chair) Janet Yellen's comments
(at Jackson Hole) and if they are dovish then we could see the
dollar come back under pressure."
The currency market has fluctuated over the past week on
mixed signals regarding U.S. monetary policy. The dollar index
hit a seven-week low last Thursday after minutes from the Fed's
July meeting showed a bias among policymakers against raising
interest rates soon.
The yen sagged after the Sankei newspaper reported over the
weekend that the Bank of Japan would not rule out deepening a
cut to negative rates, quoting Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
