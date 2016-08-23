* Dollar/yen dips as focus turns to Jackson Hole
* Euro zone PMIs awaited for immediate cues
* RBNZ Wheeler: don't see need for rapid succession of rate
cuts
LONDON, Aug 23 A broadly weaker dollar briefly
dipped back below 100 yen on Tuesday, as investors shifted their
focus away from hawkish remarks on U.S. interest rates by
Federal Reserve officials and towards a speech on Friday from
the Fed's chair at Jackson Hole.
The greenback was given a boost over the weekend when Vice
Chairman Stanley Fischer said the Fed was getting close to its
job and inflation targets, prompting speculation that a rate
hike could come as soon as September.
But after almost reaching 101 yen in early trade on Monday
, the dollar was back down 0.2 percent on the day at
100.11 against the safe-haven Japanese currency by 0700 GMT on
Tuesday after a pullback in Tokyo stocks, having briefly dipped
to 99.98 yen earlier in the trading session.
Against a basket of major currencies, the greenback was also
down 0.2 percent at 94.342.
"There's still a huge amount of skepticism as to whether the
Fed really can hike, irrespective of the hawkish remarks we've
heard from Fed bankers," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane
Foley, from London.
"What we do need at this juncture is just some direction,
and we are likely to get that in the form of Jackson Hole."
Fed Chair Janet Yellen will speak at the annual meeting of
world central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of
the week.
Investors are waiting to see whether she will echo the
hawkish views expressed by Fischer and New York Fed President
William Dudley, or take a more subdued stance in line with the
July Fed policy meeting minutes, which suggested the central
bank was not in a hurry to raise rates.
The biggest mover among developed-world currencies on
Tuesday was the New Zealand dollar, which rose 1 percent to
$0.7339 after Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor
Graeme Wheeler said he did not see the need for a rapid
succession of interest rate cuts.
The RBNZ in early August cut interest rates by 25 basis
points to a record low of 2.0 percent and said further policy
easing may be needed. The kiwi nevertheless rose to a 15-month
high of $0.7351 mid-month.
"The kiwi has digested profit taking and risen, but whether
it can maintain its medium-term uptrend will depend on how the
dollar fares after Yellen's appearance at Jackson Hole," said
Junichi Ishikawa, forex analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"From a technical viewpoint, the kiwi could head into a
correction phase without more supportive factors."
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.1343, close to
last week's two-month high of $1.1366. Traders were focused on
flash euro zone purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys due at
0800 GMT, though some analysts said the data would be unlikely
to significantly shift expectations for European Central Bank
easing and would therefore probably not move the euro much.
