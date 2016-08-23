* Dollar weakens as focus turns to Jackson Hole
* RBNZ Wheeler: don't see need for rapid succession of rate
cuts
* Euro zone business growth stable in August
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 23 The dollar weakened across the
board on Tuesday, as investors shifted their focus away from
hawkish remarks on U.S. interest rates by Federal Reserve
officials and towards a speech on Friday by Fed Chair Janet
Yellen.
The greenback was given a boost over the weekend when Vice
Chairman Stanley Fischer said the Fed was getting close to its
job and inflation targets, prompting speculation that a rate
hike could come as soon as September.
But having hit a five-day high of 94.958 against a
basket of currencies in early trade on Monday, the dollar dipped
0.1 percent to 94.411, taking it close to a two-month low of
94.077 touched last week.
Yellen will speak at the annual meeting of world central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of the week.
"Will Yellen deliver anything this Friday?" asked Saxo
Bank's head of currency strategy in London, John Hardy. "She has
been a very cautious mover since assuming the helm in early
2014."
Investors are anxious to see whether Yellen will echo the
hawkish views expressed by Fischer and New York Fed President
William Dudley, or take a more subdued stance in line with the
July Fed policy meeting minutes, which suggested the central
bank was not in a hurry to raise rates.
"There's still a huge amount of scepticism as to whether the
Fed really can hike, irrespective of the hawkish remarks we've
heard from Fed bankers," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane
Foley, from London.
The dollar briefly dipped below 100 yen in early
trade before recovering to 100.165 yen by 1045 GMT, leaving it
down 0.2 percent on the day.
The biggest mover among developed-world currencies on
Tuesday was the New Zealand dollar, which rose as much as 1
percent to $0.7340 after Reserve Bank of New Zealand
Governor Graeme Wheeler said he did not see the need for a rapid
succession of interest rate cuts.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1332, close to
last week's two-month high of $1.1366. Data showed euro zone
private business activity was stable in August, albeit at a
muted level, alleviating some concerns that Britain's vote to
leave the European Union would spill over negatively into the
currency bloc.
