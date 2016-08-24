* Focus on Yellen speech at Jackson Hole on Friday
* Muted reaction to North Korea missile news
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 24 The dollar crept up on Wednesday
after falling the previous day, but was unable to break out of
its recent trading ranges, as investors focused on a gathering
of central bankers for clues on when the U.S. Federal Reserve
will hike interest rates again.
Analysts said data on Tuesday that showed new U.S.
single-family home sales unexpectedly rose in July, reaching
their highest level in nearly nine years, had helped the dollar
marginally.
The main focus remained on the global central banks that
will gather in the U.S. mountain resort of Jackson Hole later
this week, where Fed Chair Janet Yellen will give a speech on
Friday.
Recent hawkish comments from Fed Vice Chairman Stanley
Fischer and New York Fed President William Dudley have raised
some investors' expectations that Yellen might signal that
interest rates could rise as soon as September.
"We're so focused on what guidance we might or might not get
on Friday that we're really just drifting around in these ranges
at the moment without any real direction," said RBC Capital
Markets currency strategist Adam Cole.
Markets are pricing in around a 21 percent chance of a hike
in September, but a 50 percent chance of at least one hike by
the end of the year, according to CME FedWatch.
Minutes from the Fed's July 26-27 policy meeting showed
officials were divided over whether to raise rates soon, with
some insisting that more solid economic data were needed before
any tightening.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar inched up
0.1 percent to 94.650.
It was flat at 100.28 yen after nudging below 100 yen
the previous day to 99.925. The pair has been mired in a narrow
99.55-102.83 range this month amid a dearth of directional cues,
with liquidity low as many market participants take summer
holidays.
"My forecast for the next few months is around the current
range, because investors are worried about economic
uncertainties, and the U.S. election is coming soon" in
November, said Harumi Taguchi, principal economist at IHS Markit
in Tokyo.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.1290. Data on
Tuesday showed that surprisingly strong growth in France
supported stable euro zone private business activity during
August, alleviating some concerns about negative spillover from
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo)