* Policymakers meet in Wyoming retreat later Thursday
* Dollar/yen could rally if Yellen sounds hawkish
* German IFO could offer support to euro
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 25 The dollar was steady on Thursday
as investors stayed on the sidelines before the annual global
central bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen may offer new pointers on
U.S. monetary policy.
Recent hawkish statements by Fed officials including Vice
Chairman Stanley Fischer and New York Fed President William
Dudley have prompted some investors to raise bets that U.S.
interest rates will rise sooner rather than later, and some
believe Yellen will echo their signals.
Futures markets were on Wednesday indicating an 18 percent
chance the Fed will hike rates at its policy meeting next month,
and a roughly 50 percent chance of an increase in December,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
The dollar was flat at 100.42 yen, having dipped
below 100 yen in recent days. The pair has traded in a narrow
99.55-102.83 band this month.
"Dudley's hawkish comments have come as a surprise and if
Yellen says the U.S. data has been good enough to continue
tightening policy, then we could see dollar/yen rally towards
the 102 yen mark," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist
at SEB.
Also weighing on the yen were growing expectations that the
Bank of Japan will take additional stimulus steps at its next
meeting in September, when it will review its policies against a
backdrop of growing doubts that the BOJ's target of 2 percent
inflation target is within reach.
Japan's government kept its assessment of the economy
unchanged in August but offered a slightly more downbeat view on
consumer inflation than last month, as prices slid on weak
household spending and the strong yen pushed down import costs.
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed economist were split over
whether the BoJ will ease policy further next month, with about
60 percent forecasting it will and 40 percent expecting no
change.
The euro was flat at $1.1270 with the focus on the
German IFO survey due at 0800 GMT. Given the flow of upbeat
business sentiment data in Europe in recent days, the message is
again expected to be that confidence is holding up well
following June's Brexit shock.
One said any impact on the common currency was likely to be
fleeting, however.
"The recovery in the euro zone is making progress, but is
not yet strong enough from the perspective of the European
Central Bank," said Antje Praefcke, currency strategist at
Commerzbank.
(additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; editing by John
Stonestreet)