* Spending data reinforces Fed officials' hawkish message
* Fed's Fischer offers no fresh clues
* Japan's Suga signals action if yen strength excessive
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 30 The dollar hovering near a
two-week high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday with
investors focused on the next set of U.S. data to see whether it
supports expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates soon.
Despite hawkish comments last week from both Fed Chair Janet
Yellen and Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, markets still price in
less than 50 percent chance of a rate rise in September.
The next key indicator is Friday's jobs report but Fischer,
who said that the data could weigh on the decision over a hike,
gave no fresh clues in a television interview.
He told Bloomberg TV that the U.S. job market was close to
full strength and added the economy had withstood the challenge
of a strong dollar. But he also said negative rates seem to
work.
"He did not appear too critical about negative rates and
that saw the dollar climb down a bit," said a spot trader.
U.S. data on Monday showed consumer spending increased for a
fourth straight month, pointing to a pickup in growth.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against a
basket of six majors, rose to 95.85 earlier in European
trade, its highest since Aug. 12. It was last trading at 95.788,
and has risen more than 1.5 percent since Friday's low of 94.246
plumbed before Yellen's and Fischer's upbeat comments at the
Jackson Hole central bankers' symposium.
"The dollar's appreciation following Jackson Hole was rather
moderate," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency strategist at
Commerzbank. "And should the Fed really hike interest rates two
more times this year as Fischer considers possible, considerably
more dollar strength would have to be expected. But the market
does not believe that anyway."
Friday's U.S. employment report is expected to show an
increase of 180,000 jobs in August, according to the median
estimate of 89 economists polled by Reuters, below the
better-than-expected 255,000 additions in July.
"It's hard to move until we see the jobs figures," said
Kumiko Ishikawa, senior FX analyst at Gaitame.Com Research
Institute in Tokyo.
Against the low-yielding yen, the dollar rose 0.5 percent to
102.38 yen, having climbed to 102.45 yen its highest
since Aug. 9 earlier in the day. The yen was also pegged back by
comments from policymakers worried about its recent strength.
Asked if Tokyo could intervene in the currency market to
stem excessive yen rises, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday the
government was ready to respond "appropriately".
Koichi Hamada, an adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said
the Bank of Japan could consider buying foreign bonds as an
option to weaken the yen, if government intervention in the
currency market is deemed by the United States to be exchange
rate manipulation.
(additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt.)