* Dlr/yen rises as investors reverse bets against dlr
* Upbeat US consumer confidence data helps lift dollar
* US ADP employment report, Chicago PMI awaited
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 31 The dollar hit a one-month high
against the yen on Wednesday as investors reversed bets made
against the greenback on speculation that the U.S. Federal
Reserve would not hike interest rates anytime soon.
The U.S. currency has gained almost 3 percent versus the yen
since Friday, when Fed Chair Janet Yellen and Vice Chair
Stanley Fischer kept open the possibility of a 2016 rate hike,
perhaps as soon as September, at a meeting of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Markets are pricing in an around 1 in 4 chance of a
September rate increase, compared to a 1 in 5 chance before the
Jackson Hole meeting. They are also pricing in a 55 percent
chance of a hike by year-end.
Dogged by rate hike uncertainty, the dollar had dropped to
as low as 99.550 yen earlier in the month. On Wednesday it
gained a third of a percent on the day to trade at 103.30 yen,
its strongest since July 29.
Data released on Friday showed speculators had pared
favorable bets on the dollar to their lowest in seven weeks in
the week up to Aug. 23, before Jackson Hole, while raising net
long positions on the yen to their highest since early July.
"Heading into Jackson Hole, the market was very short
dollars..in contrast with the yen, where the market was net
long," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Sam Lynton-Brown,
from London. "That's very consistent with the price action that
we're seeing: that dollar/yen is the dollar pair that is
exhibiting the greatest sensitivity to Jackson Hole."
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar was flat at
96.066, having risen around 1.5 percent since Friday.
Upbeat data released on Tuesday helped the dollar extend
gains, with a consumer confidence index rising to an 11-month
high in August. Other data showed that U.S. house price growth
moderated in June but was still strong.
Yen bulls were also kept in check after Japan's Chief
Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told Reuters on Tuesday that
the government will respond "appropriately" to unwelcome yen
gains.
"Despite much previous excitement over the yen's potential
strength, it failed to convincingly crack the 100 yen (per
dollar) mark. This, combined with the latest Fed rate hike
views, is prompting participants to square some of their yen
longs," said Masashi Murata, senior forex strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
Attention has now switched to Friday's U.S. August non-farm
payrolls report, which should provide a chance to assess whether
the U.S. economy is robust enough to withstand monetary
tightening.
But investors will first digest the ADP employment data and
the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) due later on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)