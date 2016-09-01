* Dollar/yen pulls back from 1-month highs
* Aussie up after better-than-expected Chinese data
* UK manufacturing PMI in focus for sterling
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 1 The dollar's advance against the
yen stalled on Thursday with investors positioning for Friday's
non-farm jobs report, which is set to shape the market's
near-term U.S. interest rate expectations.
In Europe, the focus was on sterling and the UK
manufacturing PMI survey for August, following a run of
generally more upbeat-than-expected data that has taken the edge
off concerns about a sharp decline in economic activity
following June's Brexit vote.
Sterling was trading 0.1 percent higher at $1.3150
ahead of the PMI report, due at 0830 GMT and expected to show a
contraction, albeit less sharp than in July.
The dollar index, was flat at 96.050, pulling back
from a three-week peak of 96.255. Against the yen, the dollar
was down 0.1 percent at 103.29 yen, having hit a
one-month high of 103.540 yen on Wednesday after a slightly
stronger-than-expected ADP Report for August.
Its rise was tempered after the August Chicago purchasing
managers' index (PMI) fell short of expectations.
"There are still some sceptics who are still not convinced
that the Fed will take action (on rates) again this year," said
Antje Praefcke, currency strategist at Commerzbank. "They have
been misled by the Fed one too many times over the past few
months in their hope for a rapid rate hike cycle following the
lift-off."
Praefcke said those investors would have to rethink their
positions and buy the dollar if the U.S. labour market report
was stronger than forecast.
The dollar made significant gains following comments from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen last Friday at a central
bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole that revived near-term rate
hike prospects.
"The dollar and Treasury yields had risen in tandem
following Jackson Hole last week but that phase came to an end
yesterday. The dollar will not be making much further headway
before Friday's non-farm employment report," said Shin Kadota,
chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
The Australian dollar rose after PMI data showed activity in
China's manufacturing sector picked up unexpectedly in August,
albeit modestly.
The Aussie, often used as a proxy for China-related trades,
edged up 0.3 percent to $0.7540 after plumbing a
one-month trough of $.07490 on Wednesday.
