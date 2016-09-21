* BOJ scraps monetary base, targets long-term rates
* BOJ's Kuroda says Japan no longer in deflation
* Fed seen standing pat, could hint at hike this year
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 21 The yen fell on Wednesday after
the Bank of Japan altered its policy framework and pledged to
keep rates lower for longer to generate inflation, while
investors bought the dollar ahead of the outcome of the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting.
Japan's central bank, overhauling its massive stimulus
programme, decided to scrap its focus on monetary base and set
targets for long-term rates. It also committed to an overshoot
of its elusive 2 percent inflation target.
The BOJ maintained the 0.1 percent negative interest rate it
applies to some of the excess reserves that financial
institutions park with the central bank. But it abandoned its
base money target and instead set a "yield curve control," under
which it will buy long-term government bonds to keep 10-year
bond yields around current levels of zero percent.
The BoJ's measures gave a boost to global risk sentiment and
banking stocks and added to downward pressure on the safe-haven
yen which tends to do well during times when financial markets
comes under stress.
"The BOJ has come as close to an open-ended commitment to do
what it takes to achieve its inflation target. We think this is
a valiant attempt but we remain sceptical," said Mazen Issa,
senior currency strategist at TD Securities.
"Dollar/yen staged a mini-rally but stalled near key
resistance around the 102.80/103.05 area. We would neutralize
longs ahead of the Fed decision."
The dollar which rose more than 1 percent to a one-week high
of 102.79 yen gave up some of its gains in the European
session to trade at 102.05 yen after BOJ Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said the Japanese economy was no longer in deflation.
The euro which had surged to 114.36 yen was
trading at 113.75, still up 0.4 percent on the day. Traders said
the fact that BOJ was taking action to boost inflation was a
surprise to many who had doubts over the central bank had much
left in its arsenal.
"The monetary base was abandoned, which could be supportive
for the dollar, overall," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign
exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
"Many people expected the BOJ not to take any action at all,
and the yen to strengthen, so we now see many people buying the
dollar back," he said.
Investors' attention will now shift to the Fed. The U.S.
central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates unchanged
at 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, and could hint at a rate hike
by the end of the year.
Weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data has prompted
investors to call off bets for a Fed rate hike on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, data showed U.S. housing starts fell more than
expected in August as building activity declined broadly after
two straight months of solid increases.
(Addtional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)