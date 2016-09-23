* Dollar softer after Fed cuts its 2017-2018 rates outlook
* Yen poised for gains after BOJ alters policy framework
* Eyes on U.S. presidential debate
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 23 The dollar index was a tad lower
on Friday, and on track for its worst week for a month after the
Federal Reserve trimmed its long-term rate expectations and the
Bank of Japan retooled its monetary policy framework.
In Europe, data showed eurozone business activity expanding
in September at its weakest pace since the start of 2015. But it
was little surprise and had limited impact on policy
expectations and the single currency.
The dollar index was subdued at 95.397, while the
euro was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.1215.
The U.S. currency was flat at 100.70 yen, not far from a
nearly four-week low of 100.10 struck on Thursday and on course
to shed more than 1 percent for the week.
"The Fed lowering its medium-term rate guidance path while
keeping a rate hike in play at the end of this year has left the
dollar very finely balanced," said Yujiro Goto, currency
strategist at Nomura.
The Federal Reserve projected a less aggressive rise in
rates next year and in 2018, and cut its longer-run interest
rate forecast to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent.
Traders said the focus was moving to the first televised
U.S. presidential debate early next week. Markets are mostly
expecting Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton to win the
presidency and have not factored in the implications of a
victory for Donald Trump.
"Indeed, we believe that the markets are rather complacent
about the outcome of the elections and expect growing
uncertainty ahead of the 8 November vote to add to the dollar
headwinds," Credit Agricole analysts said in a note.
YEN FIRMER
The yen was on track to finish higher on the week against
the dollar and the euro. This was after the BOJ shifted to
targeting interest rates on Japanese government bonds as the
focus of its massive monetary easing programme, dropping its
explicit target of increasing base money.
The BOJ's announcement initially sent the dollar up more
than 1 percent to 102.79 yen, though the gains unravelled as
investors realized that the central bank would still have an
uphill task to push inflation towards its 2 percent target.
The dollar's proximity to the 100-yen level did not escape
the attention of Japanese authorities, who do not want the yen
to rise sharply.
"We're concerned about recent extremely nervous moves in the
currency market," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a
regular news conference on Friday.
