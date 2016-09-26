* Kuroda comments give no sign of near-term threats to yen
* 100 yen per dollar back in crosshairs
* Focus shifts to U.S. presidential debate
* Trump win might aid U.S. currency, hurt peso, Canadian
dollar
(New throughout, changes dateline from previous TOKYO)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Sept 26 The yen was holding strong on
Monday in the face of another volley of promises from the Bank
of Japan to do everything necessary to get inflation back on the
rise, including cutting interest rates further into negative
territory.
All eyes will be on the first U.S. presidential debate
later, with the chances of a Donald Trump presidency, and the
protectionist boost for the dollar many analysts think it might
imply, moving to the front of investors' minds.
But with the probability of a rise in U.S. interest rates in
December seen as unlikely to move swiftly higher, a number of
major bank analysts believe the dollar could have peaked for now
and may suffer, particularly against the yen, in coming weeks.
"The temptation is to say that the dollar should continue to
weaken this week," said Sam Lynton-Brown, a currency strategist
with BNP Paribas in London.
"Real yields have pushed much lower and there doesn't seem
the potential for the Fed to move market expectations sharply
from where they are - around 55 percent for a hike in December."
By 0715 GMT, the dollar had fallen 0.4 percent to 100.63 yen
. The euro also nudged up 0.1 percent to $1.1234,
adding to Friday's modest gains made after the release of
relatively upbeat euro zone flash composite purchasing managers'
index.
Bank of Japan Governor Hiruhiko Kuroda's commitment to use
all tools necessary to get inflation back to its 2-percent
target did little to shift the conviction among bank analysts
that Tokyo is increasingly impotent.
BNP's Lynton-Brown said that moves in the dollar-yen rate
were likely to be guided more by the U.S. side of the equation
than anything Japan could do in the weeks ahead.
In that light, some say the first of three debates between
U.S. presidential candidates Trump and Hillary Clinton has the
potential to move the dollar.
"We still see the euro and yen especially appreciating
further," Citi analysts said in a morning note.
"The big risk to this view is the upcoming U.S. Election. A
A Trump presidency would likely be destabilizing for emerging
currencies based on his strong views on China, Mexico, and trade
policy in general."
Among the currency majors, Elsa Lignos, a senior strategist
with RBC Capital Markets, underlined the exposure of the
Canadian dollar to a Trump presidency.
"The outcome of the debate will be watched most closely for
the Mexican peso, but we still argue the Canadian dollar is the
currency that is really underpriced for US election risk," she
said.
The Canadian dollar, already hit by a fall in crude oil
prices on Friday, was down 0.15 percent on the day at C$1.3183.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)