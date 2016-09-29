* Dollar rallies 1 percent vs safe-haven yen
* Commodity currencies benefit from OPEC output cut deal
* Questions remain on how to cut production
* German inflation data eyed
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Sept 29 The dollar rose 1 percent
against the safe-haven yen on Thursday to hit an eight-day high
as investors moved into riskier assets following an OPEC deal to
cut oil output.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said
it would reduce output to a range of 32.5 million-33.0 million
barrels per day, a reduction of 0.7-2.2 percent, and the first
such deal since 2008.
The currencies of oil-exporting countries such as Canada
and Norway surged after the deal late on
Wednesday, but were all slightly down on Thursday, mirroring a
dip in oil prices, as markets grew more sceptical on how OPEC
would implement the planned output cut.
Both currencies were still, however, trading more than 1
percent higher than their levels before the oil deal was
announced by 0720 GMT. The Norwegian crown was a clear winner,
hitting a 14-month high of 9.00 per euro.
The dollar jumped as much as 1.1 percent to 101.75 yen
, its strongest since Sept. 21.
"Everything you're seeing today is a response to the move in
crude and the possible coordination necessary for OPEC to do
what it has announced," said BMO Capital Markets currency
strategist Stephen Gallo, in London.
"The environment for the dollar is still broadly supportive
- the Fed is still the only central bank that looks set to raise
interest rates... At a time like this you tiptoe back into
yield, you tiptoe back into carry," he added, referring to the
practice of borrowing a low-yielding, low-risk currency and
selling it to buy a riskier one with a higher return.
The Australian dollar also hit a three-week high of
$0.7711 - the country exports various natural resources even
though it is a net importer of oil - but was down 0.3 percent by
0720 GMT.
Some analysts cautioned that the oil-cut deal is leaving
crucial details on how much each country will produce to be
decided at the next formal OPEC meeting in November, when an
invitation to join cuts could also be extended to non-OPEC
countries such as Russia.
"It could be that everyone is thinking that they don't have
to cut output themselves," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at
Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
"I think the markets are still not fully convinced."
The euro was little changed at $1.1224, with
investors eyeing German inflation data due at 1200 GMT.
