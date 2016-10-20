* Euro/dollar at July lows before central bank meeting
* Dollar bid after latest Clinton-Trump debate
* Dudley says Fed likely to raise rates this year
LONDON, Oct 20 The euro was trading near a
three-month low against the dollar before an European Central
Bank meeting on Thursday, with the focus on whether President
Mario Draghi will indicate that the bank is poised to taper its
bond purchase programme.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.0962, having fallen
to a three-month low of $1.0952 early in the London session. A
drop below that low, struck on July 25, would take the euro to
its lowest point since the Brexit referendum results on June 24.
The ECB is not expected to make any changes to its asset
purchase programme until December, but investors want more
clarity from Draghi about recent speculation that the bank could
start tapering down its bond purchases.
Any indications that the governing council discussed
tapering could see front-end yields on euro zone government
bonds edge up, pushing up the euro with it.
There is also a chance Draghi may sound dovish too, with the
ECB having downgraded growth forecasts only last month
.
"Euro is a bit softer before the meeting and I will not be
surprised to see some bounce later on," said Niels Christensen,
a currency strategist at Nordea. He expects Draghi to reiterate
his commitment to looser monetary policy and quash talk of any
tapering of the asset purchase programme.
Part of the euro's weakness was also related to a renewed
bid for the dollar after the third and final debate in the U.S.
election campaign between Democrat Hillary Clinton and
Republican Donald Trump.
Since most recent polls have favoured Clinton, the market's
focus had been on whether Trump would be able to use the debate
to regain momentum in the final weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 vote.
"There didn't seem to be anything in the latest debate that
put Clinton in a tight spot," said Kota Hirayama, senior
economist for SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
A CNN snap poll of debate watchers found Clinton won with 52
percent, and Trump trailed with 39 percent, the network said.
The Mexican peso, which is closely watched because Mexico is
seen as most vulnerable to Trump's economic policy proposals,
rose to 18.4555 to the dollar at one point, its highest
level since Sept. 8. It was last trading 0.2 percent lower.
The dollar was also helped by bullish comments from one of
the most influential officials on the Federal Reserve. New York
Fed President William Dudley said the Fed will likely raise
interest rates later this year if the economy remains on track.
Dudley, a permanent voter on policy and a close ally of Fed
Chair Janet Yellen, said a quarter-point hike this year "is not
really that big a deal" given the economy is "reasonably close"
to the Fed's goals of 2 percent inflation and maximum
sustainable employment.
