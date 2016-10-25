* Dollar index trades near nine-month high
* Chinese yuan at lowest since began trading in 2010
* Euro close to eight-month lows
* Dollar/yen at 12-day high
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 25 The dollar trod water on Tuesday
but stayed close to a nine-month high, as solid U.S.
manufacturing activity and comments from a Federal Reserve
official heightened expectations of a rise in interest rates by
year-end.
China's yuan hit its lowest against the dollar since
offshore trading was introduced in 2010. The dollar has
gained almost 4 percent against a basket of six major currencies
in the past month alone.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday the Fed
might raise rates three times between now and the end of 2017,
so long as inflation expectations and the labour market
continued to improve. Those comments built on similarly hawkish
remarks from fellow Fed rate-setters in recent weeks.
The dollar index reached as high as 98.846 on Monday,
slipping to 98.762 by 10.40 GMT on Tuesday. After first gaining
against the euro, the U.S. currency eased to trade flat at
around $1.0877, after data showed German business morale rose to
a 2 1/2-year high in October.
"The dollar may be backing off recent highs on Tuesday, but
overall we think its trend remains," said City Index research
director Kathleen Brooks, in London. "The Fed Funds Futures
market is now pricing in a 70 percent chance of a rate hike -
this time last week that was 65 percent."
The yuan's fall of more than 1.5 percent against the dollar
since the end of September has fuelled suspicion among some in
the market of an extended slide in the Chinese currency. It
traded as cheaply as 6.7882 yuan per dollar on Tuesday.
Officials, however, reiterated their expectations for a
stable currency. And analysts pointed out that
global risk sentiment was holding up. By contrast, the yuan's
rapid depreciation earlier this year after China's devaluation
last August spread turmoil in global financial markets.
"That highlights the extent to which dollar gains are
unlikely to be as extended as they were (in the past)," said BNP
Paribas currency strategist Sam Lynton-Brown, in London.
"As the dollar pushes higher against the yuan, which has a
large weighting in the Fed's exchange rate, it means the Fed is
going to be more likely to rein in some of its more hawkish
rhetoric, because of the strong dollar, negative risk feedback
loop," he added.
The dollar also rose against the yen, gaining 0.4 percent to
a 12-day high of 104.595 yen, just below a 2 1/2-month
high of 104.635 yen set earlier this month.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Masayuki
Kitano in Singapore, editing by Larry King)