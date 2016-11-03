(fixes typo in lead)
* Tightening U.S. presidential race overshadows economics
* U.S. Federal Reserve still on for December rate rise
* Friday payrolls data awaited as election looms
* Eyes on Brexit court decision, Bank of England
By Yumna Mohamed
LONDON, Nov 3 The dollar lost more ground in
early European trading on Thursday, sinking another half a
percent against the yen and other currencies after more reports
on FBI probes into presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
With investors increasingly worried by the prospect of a
Donald Trump presidency that they fear would carry global risks
to trade and growth, the yen has gained more than 3 percent
against the dollar in just over a week.
Investors were unsettled by media reports that some agents
at the FBI had wanted to press ahead with an investigation of
the Clinton Foundation, the latest twist in a long-running
inquiry into candidate Clinton's use of a private email server
while she was secretary of state.
That overshadowed any impact from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
November meeting and statement late on Wednesday and sent the
dollar to a 1-month low against the yen, and to more than $1.11
per euro for the first time since Oct. 10.
"It's difficult for any policy maker to make a massive
commitment given the big question mark between now and next
week, but it was enough to keep the Fed hawkish on a December
hike," said ING strategist Viraj Patel of the Fed's decision to
hold rates.
"It was probably the most rational outcome and you can see
that markets understood this because prices weren't too affected
by the meeting yesterday."
President Barack Obama spoke out for the first time on
Wednesday in defence of Clinton, warning the FBI that there was
"no room for innuendo" in the investigative process.
The dollar was last down 0.4 percent to 102.86 yen
at 0826 GMT with markets in Japan closed for a public
holiday.
An average of polls compiled by RealClearPolitics website
showed Clinton just 1.7 percent ahead of Trump nationally on
Wednesday, with 47 percent support to his 45.3 percent.
But a Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll released on the same
day showed Clinton ahead by 6 percentage points among likely
voters.
Traders were pricing in a 78 percent likelihood that the Fed
will raise interest rates in December, according to the CME
Group's FedWatch Tool. But a Trump win is widely thought to have
the potential to delay that move.
"While a December rate rise still seems the most likely
outcome and the probability of a move in December has gone up to
78% overnight, we can't rule out the prospect of a delay if the
U.S. economy undergoes a Trumpectomy in just under a weeks'
time," CMC Markets strategist Michael Hewson said in a note.
A robust U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday is also seen
as a crucial ingredient to any Fed move. Employers are expected
to have added 175,000 jobs in October, according to the median
estimate of 106 economists polled by Reuters.
