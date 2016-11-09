* Dollar falls as Trump snatches victory in U.S. election
* Mexico peso tanks to record low, Swiss franc jumps, loonie
hit
* Greenback pares some losses after Trump victory speech
* Dollar/yen drops as much as 4 percent
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 9 The dollar fell and the Mexican
peso plunged to a record low on Wednesday as stunned investors
digested the news that billionaire businessman Donald Trump had
won the U.S. presidential election.
Republican candidate Trump sent shockwaves around global
financial markets by defeating heavily favoured Democrat
candidate Hillary Clinton. Trump's victory fuelled fears of
economic and political uncertainty and called into question the
rise in U.S. interest rates that had been expected in December.
Markets initially entered full risk-aversion mode, with
investors scurrying out of the dollar and Mexican peso and into
perceived safe-havens such as the Japanese yen, which gained as
much as 4 percent at one point to hit a six-week high of 100.75
yen per dollar.
But after Trump's victory speech - during which he made no
mention of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall or the NAFTA
trade deal with Mexico and Canada that he has said he will scrap
or renegotiate - the dollar pared some of its losses to trade
down half a percent on the day. It had earlier traded down as
much as 2 percent.
"He could have stood up and listed off China, NAFTA, the
wall - he didn't go anywhere on those policies, so that will be
at least somewhat reassuring to markets," said Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ currency strategist Derek Halpenny.
The Mexican peso, which has served as a barometer of the
markets' expectations for a Trump presidency, sank more than 13
percent at one point, to an all-time low just below 21.00 pesos
per dollar, before recovering some ground to trade around 19.91
pesos per dollar, still down 8 percent on the day.
The yen traded up about 2 percent after the speech at 103.45
yen per dollar, in a volatile day that saw it soften to 105.480
earlier on, when last-minute opinion polls had put Clinton in
the lead.
The mayhem in markets prompted Japan's top currency diplomat
to signal Tokyo's readiness to intervene in currencies as the
yen soared.
Trump, an anti-establishment political novice, is seen as a
risk to global growth as he has pledged to renegotiate trade
deals, impose high import tariffs and stirred fears of a
currency war with China.
Clinton, conversely, had been seen by markets as more of a
known quantity and likely to ensure stability.
MEMORIES OF BREXIT
The greenback fell as much as 2.4 percent against the Swiss
franc, another perceived safe-haven, to 0.95 francs,
before recovering to trade down just 0.2 percent on the day to
around 0.97 francs. The Swiss National Bank declined to comment
on speculation that it had intervened to weaken the franc.
The scene was reminiscent of the turmoil that engulfed
global financial markets after the June Brexit vote, when
British voters opted to leave the European Union in a decision
that wrongfooted investors and bookmakers.
"It's fair to say that we are less surprised by the surprise
this time, compared to the Brexit result," said one currency
dealer at an international bank in London. "As Trump made his
acceptance speech, he was quite conciliatory, and that put an
end to the initial move."
Trump has pledged to renegotiate the North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada, a move that
could damage the economies of the export-heavy U.S. neighbours.
The Canadian dollar fell to an eight-month low of
C$1.3525 per dollar, before recovering around half of the day's
losses to trade around C$1.3390.
The Australian dollar, sensitive to shifts in risk appetite,
fell 1.6 percent to $0.7637. The Aussie sank 4.3
percent to 78.25 yen, after briefly sinking to its worst
intraday loss since May 2010.
