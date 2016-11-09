* Greenback rebounds from earlier 2 percent fall
* Mexico peso tanks to record low, Swiss franc jumps, loonie
hit
* Dollar/yen drops as much as 4 percent
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 9 The dollar recovered most of the 2
percent it had earlier lost on Donald Trump's shock victory in
the U.S. election on Wednesday, with investors not clear on
whether a Trump presidency would be unambiguously bad for the
currency.
Republican candidate Trump sent shock waves around global
financial markets by defeating heavily favoured Democrat
candidate Hillary Clinton, kindling fears of economic and
political turmoil and calling into question the rise in U.S.
interest rates that had been expected in December.
Markets initially entered full risk-aversion mode, with
investors scurrying out of the dollar and Mexican peso - which
hit a record low - and into perceived safe havens such as the
Japanese yen, which gained as much as 4 percent at one point to
touch a six-week high of 100.75 yen per dollar.
But despite Clinton being viewed as the status quo candidate
who would leave a December Fed hike on the table, some
strategists say Trump's protectionist proposals, tax cuts and
promises to make U.S. companies operating overseas bring back
more of their income to be taxed could actually be positive for
the dollar in the medium term, or at least not purely negative.
None of the major currency trading banks have yet updated
their forecasts for the dollar.
"For now, the only thing we can be sure about is volatility
- I think that is going to be high for the weeks and months
ahead," Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley said in London.
"Like for Brexit, I think political news is going to be more
of a trigger for market volatility than it used to be in a
developed economy like the U.S."
The dollar appeared to get a boost from Trump's victory
speech, during which he made no mention of his promised
U.S.-Mexico border wall or the NAFTA trade deal with Mexico and
Canada that he has said he will scrap or renegotiate.
By 1245 GMT the dollar was down just 0.2 percent on the day
against a basket of major currencies.
"He could have stood up and listed off China, NAFTA, the
wall - he didn't go anywhere on those policies, so that will be
at least somewhat reassuring to markets," said Derek Halpenny,
European Head of Global Markets Review at MUFG in London.
MEXICAN PESO
The Mexican peso, a barometer of market expectations for a
Trump presidency, plunged more than 13 percent at one point to
an all-time low just below 21.00 pesos per dollar, before
recovering some ground to trade around 19.72 pesos per dollar,
still down more than 7 percent on the day.
The yen traded up about 1.7 percent at 103.57 yen per dollar
in a volatile day that saw it soften to 105.480 earlier on, when
last-minute opinion polls had put Clinton in the lead.
The mayhem in markets prompted Japan's top currency diplomat
to signal Tokyo's readiness to intervene in currencies as the
yen soared.
The greenback fell as much as 2.4 percent against the Swiss
franc, another perceived safe haven, to 0.95 francs,
before recovering to trade down just 0.2 percent on the day. The
Swiss National Bank declined to comment on speculation that it
had intervened to weaken the franc.
Trump has pledged to renegotiate the North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada, a move that
could damage the economies of the export-heavy U.S. neighbours.
The Canadian dollar fell to an eight-month low of
C$1.3525 per dollar, before recovering around half of the day's
losses to trade down 1 percent on the day at C$1.3420.
The Australian dollar, sensitive to shifts in risk appetite,
slid 1 percent to $0.7690.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)